MICHIGAN’S BIRCH RUN SPEEDWAY TO HOST THE MUST SEE RACING 2023 AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALS

From Must See Racing



November 14, 2023 – Today Must See Racing officials announced that Birch Run Speedway and Event Center in Birch Run, Michigan will host the 3rd annual American Speed U.S. Nationals on Memorial Day weekend Friday May 26th and Saturday May 27th, 2023, with full shows slated for each night.



MSR also disclosed Birch Run Speedway will be the home of the American Speed U.S. Nationals featuring the high-speed winged sprint cars in the future for years to come.



“All of us at MSR are ecstatic to have Birch Run Speedway and Event Center host this outstanding event for the upcoming 2023 Memorial Day Weekend and in the future. The major investment, updates and improvements completed at the facility over the last few seasons absolutely makes Birch Run one of the finest and well-run short tracks anywhere in the country.” said MSR founder and President Jim Hanks.





The American Speed U.S. Nationals, featuring the winged sprints, has quickly evolved into one of the most popular Memorial Day weekend Midwest short track events with the Must See Racing National 410 Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro and the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series headlining the two days of racing.



The action will kick off on Friday night May 26 with a full night of racing featuring the MSR Midwest Lights, the MCR dwarf cars and pure stocks on the tracks ¼ mile, plus a special hot lap exhibition previewing the high horsepower superfast MSR National Series cars on the big 4/10 mile and a driver meet and greet for the fans.



The Saturday Night May 27 line up has full shows on the 4/10-mile track headlined by the MSR National 410 Sprint Series and the Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series joined by National Compact Touring Series plus an autograph Session with all the cars and stars on the tracks front stretch.



For the third consecutive year Saturday’s spectacular opening ceremonies honoring our country’s past and present veterans will be presented by Steadfast For Veterans, a non-profit organization based in Indianapolis, Indiana bringing awareness to their mission providing housing for needy homeless veterans.



“With both of our MSR winged sprint series running, the special opening ceremonies honoring our veterans, the race team meet and greet and the on-track autograph sessions this two-day family friendly event offers everyone a great racing and outstanding entertainment experience. “concluded Hanks.





For more information, news and updates on Must See Racing or the American Speed U.S. Nationals visit www.mustseeracing.com.