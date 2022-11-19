ENGINE PRO AND MUST SEE RACING CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP FOR 2023

From Must See Racing

HOLLY, Mich. – Engine Pro and Must See Racing officials today announced a continuation of their 12-year marketing partnership for the upcoming 2023 season supporting grass root racing.



The new agreement includes an extension of both the Engine Pro’s presenting sponsorship of the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series and support of the MSR AMERICAN SPEED U.S NATIONALS at Michigan’s Birch Run Speedway on the 2023 Memorial Day weekend and the BOB FREY CLASSIC on August 19, 2023, at Lorain Raceway Park in Amherst, Ohio.



“We are enthusiastic and excited to go into yet another season with the support of our valued partners at Engine Pro,” said Must See Racing President Jim Hanks.



“Engine Pro, along with their product partners are recognized leaders in the high-performance engine business and are major supporters of our series. We proudly showcase Engine Pro, their product supply companies and their international distribution partners at our race events and in the homes of viewers across the country on our national MAVTV / SPEED SPORT television programming of selected events “concluded Hanks.



Engine Pro’s nationwide distribution centers stock a full line of internal engine components for domestic and import passenger car, light truck, heavy duty, industrial, marine, agricultural and performance applications.



Engine Pro also manufactures its own performance products under the Engine Pro label. This enables performance engine builders to offer quality products at a moderate price to keep racing affordable so the racers can do what they do best – win races.



The 2023 event schedule continues to enhance and grow MSR’s long standing racing entertainment tradition for loyal race fans at many of the most significant, historic and famous short tracks in the country featuring some of the best open wheel winged sprint car drivers from all across the country and Canada.



For more information on Must See Racing, visit www.mustseeracing.com.