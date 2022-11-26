ECO Mechanical Inc. and MSR partner for 2023

From Must See Racing

HOLLY, Mich. –ECO Mechanical Inc. has signed on as a supporting partner of the Must See Racing Midwest Lights crate sprint car series for the 2023 season.



Located in Wellington, Ohio, Environmental Chambers and Ovens Mechanical Inc. is headed by Ed McKnight a longtime and well-known supporter of racetracks, race teams and the sport of car racing.



McKnight and his company supported the MSR Midwest Lights at the team level last season providing sponsorship to both Joshua Sexton and the series inaugural champion J.J. Henes.



“All of us at Must See Racing are delighted to welcome ECO Mechanical Inc. and Ed McKnight with his racing experience and enthusiasm to the Midwest Lights racing family” said Hanks. “We’ve seen Ed and his company for the past few seasons support several teams in our series and have experienced firsthand his passion for our sport that fits perfectly with our values, goals and objectives. We look forward to working with him in 2023 as the series continues to grow.”



The MSR Midwest Lights will visit Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio on April 22 and September 23, plus, join the MSR National 410 Series for the second annual BOB FREY CLASSIC on Saturday August 19, 2023, and the AMERICAN SPEED U.S. NATIONALS, a two-day 2023 Memorial Weekend open wheel special honoring our country’s veterans at Michigan’s Birch Run Speedway and Event Center. A full schedule will soon be announced.



For more information on Must See Racing and the upcoming Midwest Lights season, visit www.mustseeracing.com.