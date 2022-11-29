Ackland Insurance to Sponsor SOS “Quick Time” Award

By Peter Turford

HAMILTON, Ont. (November 29, 2022) – Following the earlier announcement of a new qualifying system, the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) in conjunction with Ackland Insurance is pleased to announce the Ackland Insurance Quick Time Award.

In 2023 Ackland Insurance will award $100 at every SOS race to the evening’s fastest overall qualifier. In addition, $500 will be awarded by Ackland Insurance at season’s end to the driver who sets the most Quick Times throughout the year.

In announcing the award Nathan Ackland said, “I believe in the new system and wanted to show my support by putting my backing behind it. I believe the system rewards excellence as opposed to the luck of the draw.”

SOS President Peter Turford added, “Nathan strives for excellence in everything he does, from his company to his race team, everything is done in a polished and professional manner. We are beyond grateful for his belief in us, our format, and our series.”

Please stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks. Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@tdpracing.com

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com for more information.