Triple X Chassis/Moyle Racing Engines Sprint Car Drawing Friday, December 16! 



By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, November 29, 2022 – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, would like to wish everyone “good luck” on the upcoming drawing for the Triple X Chassis/Moyle Racing Engines Sprint Car to be given away Friday, December 16! You can watch the drawing live as part of the “Hall of Fame Friday” festivities on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m.

The raffle sprint car features a Triple X chassis and is powered by a Moyle Racing Engines 410 engine. The car is the fourteenth to be raffled off by the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, which receives all proceeds. The bi-annual program includes donations from sprint car manufacturers across the country.

Our lucky winner will pick up their prize at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville! Many other prizes will also be part of the drawing.

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Moyle Racing Engines, Triple X Chassis, All Pro Heads, Blackbeard Design, Diversified Machine Inc., Donovan, Dan Olson Racing Products, AllStar Performance, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, CSI Shocks, DeYoungInc.com, Shaver Racing Engines, AMSOIL, Rod End Supply, Dyer’s Top Rods, GS Products, Skagit Speedway, Barnes Systems, Inc., Crow Safety Gear, King Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Winter’s Rear Ends, Kinsler Fuel Injection, M&W Aluminum Products, MSD Ignition, Hepfner Racing Products, Skagit Powder Coating, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, Ti22 Performance, Tel Tac Oval Track Pro, QuickCar Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra Shield Race Products, Whitebread Racing Enterprises, Vahlco Wheels, GME Steerings, System 1 Pro Ignition, SRI Performance, LRB Race Products, Bam Roller Lifters, MPI and Callies.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com