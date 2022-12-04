HAMILTON EXTENDS STREAK; TAKES SOUTHERN SPRINT WIN AND TITLE

By David Sink

December 3, 2022 – Punta Gorda, Florida – Davey Hamilton Jr. extended his current pavement sprint car win streak to six-in-a-row with his BG Products Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series victory at 417 Southern Speedway Saturday night. In the process, Hamilton Jr. also secured the series title in the series 2022 season Finale.

Hamilton Jr., who started in sixth position, was in the lead by lap seven after he took the top spot from polesitter and early race leader Joe Liguori. Hamilton Jr. then began to build a sizeable lead and it appeared he would go uncontested the rest of the way, but that would not be the case.

On a lap 25 double file restart, Daniel Miller lined up beside Hamilton Jr. Miller was fast despite an ill handling chassis. On the restart, Miller got the jump and took the top spot way from Hamilton Jr. Miller would lead the

Hamilton Jr. built a 3.549 second difference the final 13 laps over second place Miller followed by Liguori, Bo Hartley and fifth place Scotty Adema.

In victory lane Hamilton Jr. explained he was concerned when he momentarily lost the race lead on the lap 25 restart. “He (Miller) got a good run on the outside” explained Hamilton Jr.”When he got in the lead, I was a little worried because he had the clean air. He was getting sideways, and I didn’t think he was gonna be fast long-term. Luckily, we were able to get around him a few laps later”.

With Hamilton’s eighth pavement sprint car win of the season, he ties Canadian driver Aaron Willison with the most pavement sprint car wins in the country this year. Stephen Hollinger was awarded the series Rookie of the Year honors.

With the race now concluded, it may have very well been the last sprint car race contested at 417 Southern Speedway unless a miracle is to happen. It was announced last month that a new lease was granted to a company that intends to renovate the facility into a concert and festival venue. Current plans by the new lease holder include leveling the current speedway the open in 1990.

The finish (40 laps): 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.; 2. 5-Daniel Miller; 3. 68-Joe Liguori; 4. 3x-Bo Hartley; 5. 5s-Scotty Adema; 6. 85-Stephen Hollinger; 7. 88-Sport Allen; 8. 92-Ryan Adema; 9. 32-Sonny Hartlley; DNS 55-Tommy Nichols; DNS 25-Bruce Brantley