Attica Raceway Park season passes make the perfect gift

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Everyone has those people who are hard to shop for during the holidays. They already have sweaters, socks, ties, blue jean, watches, etc. Attica Raceway Park has the perfect gift for the racers in your family – a season pass to all the exciting events at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant for the 2023 season!

A season general admission grandstands seat is just $400 and a season pit pass is only $550. This includes every race at Attica including all five visits of the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions and both appearances of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

The staff at Attica Raceway Park has been busy making improvements in anticipation of the March 17 opening night. New clay has been added to the track surface and new box seats are being constructed.

To purchase season passes contact Andrew Morfier, Director of Operations, at 419-217-5436 or email to andrew@atticaracewaypark.com

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.