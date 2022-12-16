VENTURA RACEWAY WESTERN MIDGET RACING NATIONAL DATES ANNOUNCED

By Steven Blakesley

Watsonville, Calif. (December 15, 2022) – Western Midget Racing has confirmed its four national races at Ventura Raceway for the 2023 season which will pay points for both the California and Arizona regions. WMR will invade the dirt track adjacent to the Pacific Ocean on April 29, June 17 for the Wagsdash, August 26, and October 21. The October 21 race will also be the championship race for the California region while the Arizona region concludes on November 10 and 11 at Adobe Mountain Speedway for the Tribute to Billy Shuman. Championships will be awarded in each region individually this season.

A slight adjustment has been made to the 2023 calendar with Petaluma Speedway taking over June 10 while Antioch Speedway will move to July 29.

Western Midget Racing began with Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. and Ventura Raceway as its home race tracks. That tradition continues in 2023 with Ocean featuring the Midgets on seven occasions while Ventura hosts the four national races.

Phoenix’s AJ Hernandez was the highest points earner at Ventura during 2022 while Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. was the Adobe Mountain Speedway Arizona champion. Blake Bower of Brentwood, Calif. used 12 victories to win his second consecutive overall WMR series title in 2022, while also being the highest points earner at Ocean Speedway.

Ventura Raceway was the site for WMR’s first 20 car field on September 11, 2021 and has hosted 20 series events since 2019 with a dozen different winners. Bower and former champion David Prickett of Fresno each have four triumphs at the dirt bullring.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

(National races pay both AZ & CA points)

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

3.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway (AZ)

3.31 Ocean Speedway (CA)

4.1 Marysville Raceway (CA)

4.8 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

4.29 Ventura Raceway (National)

5.6 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

5.12 Ocean Speedway (CA)

5.13 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.9 Ocean Speedway (CA)

6.10 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* (National)

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* (CA)

7.28 Ocean Speedway (CA)

7.29 Antioch Speedway (CA)

8.11 Ocean Speedway (CA)

8.12 Marysville Raceway (CA)

8.26 Ventura Raceway (National)

9.16 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway (AZ)

10.21 Ventura Raceway (National)

11.10 & 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway *Tribute to Billy Shuman* (AZ)