Todd Allen of Lebanon, Pennsylvania Wins Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines Raffle Sprint Car! 



By Bill Wright

Knoxville, IA, December 16, 2022 – Todd Allen of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, is the lucky grand prize winner of the National Sprint Car Museum’s sprint car raffle. The winning raffle ticket-buyer will receive a state-of-the-art Triple X Chassis/Moyle Racing Engines 410 sprint car.

According to museum executive director Bob Baker, “We can’t thank Triple X, Jaymie Moyle and all the folks at Moyle Racing Engines enough for all of their support on this 18-month project. These companies and all the rest of the product donors continue to step up to the plate in a big way for our 501(c)(3) non-profit museum foundation. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of the raffle ticket-buyers and museum staff, volunteers, track promoters, series officials and trade show coordinators for making the tickets available to the public. Everyone’s support truly allows us to continue promoting the future of sprint car racing by preserving its past history.”

Many thanks to all the sponsors who helped with this car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum…

Moyle Racing Engines, Triple X Chassis, All Pro Heads, Blackbeard Design, Diversified Machine Inc., Donovan, Dan Olson Racing Products, AllStar Performance, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, CSI Shocks, DeYoungInc.com, Shaver Racing Engines, AMSOIL, Rod End Supply, Dyer’s Top Rods, GS Products, Skagit Speedway, Barnes Systems, Inc., Crow Safety Gear, King Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Winter’s Rear Ends, Kinsler Fuel Injection, M&W Aluminum Products, MSD Ignition, Hepfner Racing Products, Skagit Powder Coating, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, PWR Advanced Cooling Technology, Ti22 Performance, Tel Tac Oval Track Pro, QuickCar Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Ultra Shield Race Products, Whitebread Racing Enterprises, Vahlco Wheels, GME Steerings, System 1 Pro Ignition, SRI Performance, LRB Race Products, Bam Roller Lifters, MPI and Callies.

