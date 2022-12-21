2023 Southern Ontario Sprints Schedule Unveiled

By Peter Turford

SELKIRK, Ont. (December 21, 2022) – The Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS) series will return in 2023 with an aggressive 22 race schedule with events at seven different tracks. In addition, there will be some new, special races sprinkled throughout the schedule.

The 2023 SOS season will kick off April 22nd at Merrittville Speedway, and will conclude at

Brockville Speedway on October 14th with a $4,000-to win-show. Several exciting, new special shows have been added throughout the year, starting with the $2,598-to-win Paul Pekkonen Memorial race. Ransomville Speedway will return to the SOS schedule on August 18th with a $2,000 USD-to-win show that will honour several of the New York based SOS pioneers.

The series will be at Merrittville Speedway on September 9th for the first ever $3,900-to-win Don Turner Memorial, which could also include additional bonuses. The SOS will once again co-sanction the 19th running of the prestigious Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway on September 15th and 16th. Finally, the SOS will crown a champion at Brockville Speedway with a $4,000-to-win season finale.

For additional information on the Southern Ontario Sprints series, check out www.southernontariosprints.com

2023 Southern Ontario Sprints Schedule

April 22 Merrittville Speedway

May 20 Brighton Speedway $2,598 Paul Pekkonen Memorial

May 27 Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

June 10 Brighton Speedway

June 17 Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

June 24 Merrittville Speedway

July 2 Humberstone Speedway

July 14 Ohsweken Speedway

July 15 Brighton Speedway

July 29 Southern Ontario Motor Speedway

August 5 Brighton Speedway

August 14 Ohsweken Speedway

August 15 Ohsweken Speedway

August 18 Ransomville Speedway $2000 USD

September 2 Brighton Speedway Labour Day Classic

September 3 Brighton Speedway Labour Day Classic

September 9 Merrittville Speedway $3,900 Don Turner Memorial

September 14 Ohsweken Speedway (Practice)

September 15 Ohsweken Speedway

September 16 Ohsweken Speedway $10,000 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

September 29 Humberstone Speedway

September 30 Humberstone Speedway

October 14 Brockville Speedway $4,000 Season Finale

Please stay tuned to www.southernontariosprints.com for more news in the coming weeks. Drivers, team members, and team owners interested in competing with the Southern Ontario Sprints in 2023 can contact SOS owner Peter Turford at pturford@tdpracing.com

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints

About the Southern Ontario Sprints tour: Founded in 1996, the Southern Ontario Sprints series is a traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada. Each points-paying event on the 2023 schedule will pay a minimum of $2,000-to-win and $250-to-start, and selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. A $10,000 points fund will be divided among competitors thanks to the support of Tammy Ten Media. Visit www.southernontariosprints.com and www.tammytenmedia.ca for more information.