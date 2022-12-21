Huset’s High Bank Nationals Features $750,000 Purse, Pre-Registration Now Available

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Dec. 20, 2022) – The 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals will become the richest sprint car race in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series next summer.

The spectacle runs from June 21-24 at Huset’s Speedway. Track officials have configured a $750,000 purse for the event with the three preliminary nights paying $20,000 to win before the $250,000-to-win finale – the biggest payout at the time in winged sprint car competition.

The runner up during each preliminary night secures $10,000, which is what a standard World of Outlaws winner receives. Fifth place captures $5,000 and 10th place $2,500 with each preliminary night offering $1,200 to start.

The finale showcases $50,000 for finishing in second place, $25,000 for third, $15,000 for fourth and $10,000 for fifth. The main event pays $5,000 to start.

Pre-registration is now available online at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

For drivers and teams that pre-register by June 1, 2023, a $500 entry fee is due. That entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track during the Huset’s High Bank Nationals. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

The event format will be released closer to the event and will be determined by the car count.

Event tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.