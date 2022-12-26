WESTERN MIDGET RACING ANNOUNCES $7K IN POST SEASON CASH AWARDS



By Steven Blakesley

Watsonville, Calif. (December 23, 2022) – Western Midget Racing has announced its post season awards totaling nearly $7,000. Drivers earned money from both the year-end points fund and the Road Warrior Start Fund, which rewards drivers based on their participation.

Brentwood, Calif.’s Blake Bower wrapped up his second consecutive WMR championship in 2022 with 12 victories. The championship earned Bower $1,000 from the points fund and $275 from the Start Fund.

Cory Brown of Peoria, Ariz. won the 2022 Adobe Mountain Speedway WMR Championship and finished second in the overall standings. His efforts yielded $750 in points money along with $260 from the Start Fund.

Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas had perfect attendance throughout 2022, finishing third in the championship for a $500 payout. He is also being awarded the Perfect Attendance Award for an additional $500, plus $450 from the Start Fund.

Todd Hawse of Moorpark, Calif. finished fourth in the standings for a total of $600 in postseason cash. Santa Cruz, Calif.’s Logan Mitchell earned the Rookie of the Year, snaring $710 in cash awards.

Drivers who traveled more than 240 miles to each event were in contention for one of four-$100 awards during the race. The Hawse family led the way with Kyle Hawse scoring $2,400 in Road Warrior money in 2022 while Todd Hawse earned $1,300. Brown was awarded $700 for his travels throughout the season. 14 different drivers and owner combinations earned travel money this year.

The Road Warrior Start Fund awarded 19 different driver and owner combinations a total of $3,495.

The 2023 Western Midget Racing season begins on February 4 at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. Both an Arizona and a California regional champion will be crowned, with the two regions coming together for four national races at Ventura Raceway.

The Road Warrior Tow Money, Road Warrior Start Fund, and post-season points fund were presented by: Hoosier Racing Tire, Full Throttle Kustomz, Ventura Raceway, Petaluma Speedway, Antioch Speedway, Adobe Mountain Speedway, Marysville Raceway, West Evans Motorsports, and Extreme Mufflers.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

2023 WMR Schedule – Subject to Change

(National races pay both AZ & CA points)

2.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

3.4 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

3.18 Mohave Valley Raceway (AZ)

3.31 Ocean Speedway (CA)

4.1 Marysville Raceway (CA)

4.8 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

4.29 Ventura Raceway (National)

5.6 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

5.12 Ocean Speedway (CA)

5.13 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.9 Ocean Speedway (CA)

6.10 Petaluma Speedway (CA)

6.17 Ventura Raceway *Wagsdash* (National)

7.14 & 15 Ocean Speedway *Howard Kaeding Classic* (CA)

7.28 Ocean Speedway (CA)

7.29 Antioch Speedway (CA)

8.11 Ocean Speedway (CA)

8.12 Marysville Raceway (CA)

8.26 Ventura Raceway (National)

9.16 Adobe Mountain Speedway (AZ)

9.30 Mohave Valley Raceway (AZ)

10.21 Ventura Raceway (National)

11.10 & 11 Adobe Mountain Speedway *Tribute to Billy Shuman* (AZ)