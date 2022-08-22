2023 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

AllstarCalendarHead
The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar.  The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events.  We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

2022 Open Wheel Calendar

Updated 08/22/2022 at 6:30 A.M. EST
DateTrackCity/STCo.Division/SeriesEvent
1/1/2023Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Speedweek
1/1/2023Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZSouthern Sprint Car Series
1/1/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/1/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/1/2023Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TAZAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/1/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWorld Series Sprintcars
1/1/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsInternational Midgets
1/1/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsJ.A. Russell Silver Crown
1/2/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Speedweek
1/2/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
1/3/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsInternational Midgets
1/3/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/4/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUMidget Cars
1/4/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsTasmanian Sprintcar Title
1/4/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars$10,000 to Win
1/6/2023Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUVictorian Wingless SprintsSummer Slam
1/6/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUMidget Cars
1/6/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSydney 20K Royal
1/6/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/7/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/7/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/7/2023Collie SpeedwayCollie, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
1/7/2023Collie SpeedwayCollie, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/7/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsSydney 20K Royal
1/7/2023Ellenbrook SpeedwayBullsbrook, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Speedweek
1/7/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50 Lapper
1/7/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsVictorian Speedcar Title
1/7/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUVictorian Wingless SprintsSummer Slam
1/7/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/7/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
1/7/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars50 Lap Classic
1/7/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsSalters City of Auckland Sprintcar Stampede
1/8/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUMidget Cars
1/8/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUVictorian Wingless SprintsSummer Slam
1/8/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/9/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/10/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/11/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/11/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/11/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/12/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/13/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
1/13/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Sprintcar Open
1/13/2023Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/13/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Sprintcar Open
1/14/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/14/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/14/2023Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Speedweek
1/14/2023Greenstone Park SpeedwayGreymouth, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
1/14/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/14/2023Redline RacewayHamilton, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
1/14/2023Tulsa Expo RacewayTulsa, OKUSAMidget CarsChili Bowl Nationals
1/14/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint CarsPredator Series
1/14/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
1/14/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsSprintcar Masters
1/20/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsRed Hot Summer Shootout
1/20/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsKing of the Ring
1/20/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
1/20/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/21/2023Collie SpeedwayCollie, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/21/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsRed Hot Summer Shootout - $20,000 to Win
1/21/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsKing of the Ring
1/21/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars
1/21/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/21/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZMidget Cars
1/21/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesUSA vs WA Speedweek
1/21/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
1/21/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
1/21/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZMidget CarsSouth Island Midget Car Championship
1/21/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
1/21/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar AllstarsAllstars Sprintcar Challenge - $15,000 to Win
1/25/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsPresident's Cup
1/27/2023Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
1/27/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/28/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsTentative
1/28/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
1/28/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
1/29/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
2/4/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget Cars
2/4/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUVictorian Wingless Sprints
2/4/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/4/2023Blue Ribbon RacewayKalkee, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
2/4/2023Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUSprintcar Association of Western Australia
2/4/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/4/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/4/2023Hearland RacewayMoama, NSWAUSprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
2/4/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/4/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Grand Prix
2/4/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/4/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars
2/4/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Title
2/4/2023Rushworth SpeedwayRushworth, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
2/4/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50 Lapper
2/5/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNew Zealand Sprintcar Title
2/7/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAAll Star Circuit of ChampionsDIRTcar Nationals
2/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsPrelude to the Title
2/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/8/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAAll Star Circuit of ChampionsDIRTcar Nationals
2/9/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/10/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Sprintcar Title
2/10/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/11/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/11/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/11/2023Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/11/2023Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/11/2023Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
2/11/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
2/11/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsAustralian Sprintcar Title
2/11/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget Cars
2/11/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/11/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAWorld of OutlawsDIRTcar Nationals
2/11/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsNight of Champions
2/11/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsNight of Champions
2/13/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAXtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesDIRTcar Nationals
2/14/2023Volusia Speedway ParkBarberville, FLUSAXtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car SeriesDIRTcar Nationals
2/17/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint CarsWA Limited Sprintcar Title
2/17/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
2/18/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Hearland RacewayMoama, NSWAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
2/18/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget Cars
2/18/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesKrikke Boys Shootout
2/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
2/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint CarsWA Limited Sprintcar Title
2/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Redline RacewayMt. Helen, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/18/2023Rosedale SpeedwayRosedale, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
2/18/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
2/18/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Bairnsdale SpeedwayBairnsdale, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar AssociationVSC Sprintcar State Title
2/25/2023Beachlands SpeedwayDunedin, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
2/25/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUMidget Cars
2/25/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
2/25/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar Champonship
2/25/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
2/25/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
2/25/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget Cars
2/25/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars50 Lapper
3/3/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget CarsAustralian Midget Car Title
3/4/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget Cars
3/4/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Borderline SpeedwayMt. Gambier, SAAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
3/4/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget CarsAustralian Midget Car Title
3/4/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Lismore SpeedwayLismore, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/4/2023Top of the South SpeedwayNelson, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
3/10/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50 Lapper
3/10/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
3/10/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/11/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/11/2023Hearland RacewayMoama, NSWAUVictorian Wingless Sprints
3/11/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars60 Lapper
3/11/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesLegends of Speedway
3/11/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
3/11/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/11/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsVictorian Pro Sprint Title
3/11/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsWebster Memorial
3/11/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsWebster Memorial
3/17/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZMidget Cars
3/18/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
3/18/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/18/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/18/2023Gulf Western & Independent Oils RacewayLatrobe, TAZAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/18/2023Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsVictorian Title
3/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
3/18/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget CarsWestern Australia Speedcar Title
3/18/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
3/18/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/18/2023Rosedale SpeedwayRosedale, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
3/18/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZMidget CarsNZ Midget Car Grand Prix
3/18/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/23/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsAustralian Pro Sprints Championship
3/24/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsAustralian Pro Sprints Championship
3/25/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
3/25/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/25/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUSprintcar Racing Association of VictoriaGreat Southern Showdown
3/25/2023Bairnsdale SpeedwayBairnsdale, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
3/25/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/25/2023Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TAZAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/25/2023Hobart RacewaySorell Creek, TAZAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
3/25/2023Moora SpeedwayMorra, WAAUSprintcar Association of Western Australia
3/25/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUWinged 360 Sprint CarsAustralian Pro Sprints Championship
3/25/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
3/25/2023Riverside SpeeedwayInvercargill, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
3/25/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget Cars
3/25/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZMidget CarsLegends Night
3/25/2023Western Springs SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsLegends Night
3/31/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsNSW Sprintcar Title
3/31/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/1/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZMidget Cars
4/1/2023Baypark SpeedwayMt. Maunganui, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/1/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars
4/1/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsNSW Sprintcar Title
4/1/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesGold Cup
4/1/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
4/1/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/1/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/1/2023Redline RacewayHamilton, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
4/1/2023Redline RacewayMt. Helen, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/1/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
4/7/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsEaster Trail
4/7/2023Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesEaster Trail
4/7/2023Bunbury SpeedwayDavenport, WAAUSprintcar Association of Western AustraliaEaster Trail
4/7/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/7/2023Central Motor SpeedwayCromwell, NZNZSprintcar War of the Wings
4/7/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZMidget CarsManawatu Midget Championship
4/7/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUAustralian Sprintcar Allstars
4/7/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars360 Sprintcar Easter Nationals
4/8/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Bairnsdale SpeedwayBairnsdale, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
4/8/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUMidget Cars
4/8/2023Carrick SpeedwayCarrick, TASAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
4/8/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZMidget CarsManawatu Midget Championship
4/8/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesEaster Trail
4/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUSprintcar Association of Western AustraliaEaster Trail
4/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWinged Limited Sprint Cars
4/8/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/9/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUUltimate Sprintcar ChamponshipGrand Final
4/9/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsTri Series
4/9/2023Murray Bridge SpeedwayBridge East, SAAUMidget CarsAustralian Speedcar Championship
4/9/2023Premier SpeedwayWarrnambool, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsEaster Trail
4/9/2023Timmis SpeedwayMildura, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars360 Sprintcar Easter Nationals
4/14/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsSalute to Goodie
4/15/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/15/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/15/2023Ruapuna SpeedwayChristchurch, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsGold Cup
4/15/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsMerett Family Trophy Race
4/22/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUMidget CarsDigger Cup
4/22/2023Avalon RacewayLara, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsDigger Cup
4/22/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsQueensland Sprintcar Title
4/22/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMaddington Toyota Sprintcar SeriesGrand Finale
4/22/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUMidget Cars
4/22/2023Perth MotorplexKwinana Beach, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/23/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint CarsQueensland Sprintcar Title
4/23/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUMidget CarsSalute to the Anzac's
4/23/2023Simpson SpeedwayJancourt East, VICAUWinged 360 Sprint Cars
4/29/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
4/29/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralian Wingless Championship
4/29/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUMidget Cars50 Lapper
4/29/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/29/2023Palmerston North International SpeedwayPalmerstone North, NZNZWinged 410 Sprint CarsGrand Finale
4/29/2023Pithara SpeedwayPithara, WAAUWinged Limited Sprints
4/29/2023Pithara SpeedwayPithara, WAAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
4/29/2023Redline RacewayHamilton, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
4/29/2023Redline RacewayMt. Helen, VICAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/30/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
4/30/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint CarsAustralian Wingless Championship
5/6/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
5/6/2023Waikaraka Family SpeedwayAuckland, NZNZWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/13/2023Eastern Creek SpeedwayEastern Creek, NSWAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
5/13/2023Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUVictorian Sprintcar Association
5/17/2023Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/20/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
5/27/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUMidget CarsQueensland Speedcar Title
5/27/2023Hi-Tec Oils SpeedwayToowoomba, QLDAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars
5/27/2023Pithara SpeedwayPithara, WAAUWinged Limited SprintsLS1 Sprintcar State Title
6/3/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUMidget Cars
6/3/2023Archerfield SpeedwayBrisbane, QLDAUWinged 410 Sprint Cars
6/24/2023Nyora RacewayNyora, VICAUWingless V6 Sprint Cars50 Lapper
8/9/2023Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/10/2023Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/11/2023Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/12/2023Knoxville RacewayKnoxville, IAUSAWorld of OutlawsKnoxville Nationals
8/17/2023Jackson MotorplexJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
8/18/2023Jackson MotorplexJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals
8/19/2023Jackson MotorplexJackson, MNUSAWorld of OutlawsJackson Nationals