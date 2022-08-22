2023 Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar

The following is the Allstar Performance Open Wheel Calendar. The following links list over 200 series and tracks that feature midget, sprint car, silver crown, and super modified events. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Updated 08/22/2022 at 6:30 A.M. EST
|Date
|Track
|City/ST
|Co.
|Division/Series
|Event
|1/1/2023
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Speedweek
|1/1/2023
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|1/1/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/1/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/1/2023
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/1/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|World Series Sprintcars
|1/1/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|International Midgets
|1/1/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|J.A. Russell Silver Crown
|1/2/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Speedweek
|1/2/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/3/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|International Midgets
|1/3/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/4/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/4/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tasmanian Sprintcar Title
|1/4/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|$10,000 to Win
|1/6/2023
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Wingless Sprints
|Summer Slam
|1/6/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/6/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sydney 20K Royal
|1/6/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/7/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/7/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/7/2023
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|1/7/2023
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/7/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sydney 20K Royal
|1/7/2023
|Ellenbrook Speedway
|Bullsbrook, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Speedweek
|1/7/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50 Lapper
|1/7/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Victorian Speedcar Title
|1/7/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Wingless Sprints
|Summer Slam
|1/7/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/7/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|1/7/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|50 Lap Classic
|1/7/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Salters City of Auckland Sprintcar Stampede
|1/8/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/8/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Wingless Sprints
|Summer Slam
|1/8/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/9/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/10/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/11/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/11/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/11/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/12/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/13/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/13/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Sprintcar Open
|1/13/2023
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/13/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/14/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Sprintcar Open
|1/14/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/14/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/14/2023
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Speedweek
|1/14/2023
|Greenstone Park Speedway
|Greymouth, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|1/14/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/14/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|1/14/2023
|Tulsa Expo Raceway
|Tulsa, OK
|USA
|Midget Cars
|Chili Bowl Nationals
|1/14/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Predator Series
|1/14/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|1/14/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sprintcar Masters
|1/20/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Red Hot Summer Shootout
|1/20/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|King of the Ring
|1/20/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|1/20/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/21/2023
|Collie Speedway
|Collie, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/21/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Red Hot Summer Shootout - $20,000 to Win
|1/21/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|King of the Ring
|1/21/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/21/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/21/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|1/21/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|USA vs WA Speedweek
|1/21/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/21/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|1/21/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|South Island Midget Car Championship
|1/21/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|1/21/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Allstars Sprintcar Challenge - $15,000 to Win
|1/25/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|President's Cup
|1/27/2023
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|1/27/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/28/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Tentative
|1/28/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|1/28/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|1/29/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|2/4/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/4/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Wingless Sprints
|2/4/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/4/2023
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|2/4/2023
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|2/4/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/4/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/4/2023
|Hearland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|2/4/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/4/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Grand Prix
|2/4/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/4/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/4/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Title
|2/4/2023
|Rushworth Speedway
|Rushworth, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|2/4/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50 Lapper
|2/5/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Zealand Sprintcar Title
|2/7/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Prelude to the Title
|2/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/8/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/9/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/10/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Sprintcar Title
|2/10/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/11/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/11/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/11/2023
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/11/2023
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/11/2023
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|2/11/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/11/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Australian Sprintcar Title
|2/11/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/11/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/11/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/11/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Night of Champions
|2/11/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Night of Champions
|2/13/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/14/2023
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|USA
|Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|DIRTcar Nationals
|2/17/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|WA Limited Sprintcar Title
|2/17/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/18/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Hearland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|2/18/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/18/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Krikke Boys Shootout
|2/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|WA Limited Sprintcar Title
|2/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Mt. Helen, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/18/2023
|Rosedale Speedway
|Rosedale, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|2/18/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|2/18/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Bairnsdale, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|VSC Sprintcar State Title
|2/25/2023
|Beachlands Speedway
|Dunedin, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|2/25/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/25/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|2/25/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Champonship
|2/25/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|2/25/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|2/25/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|2/25/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|50 Lapper
|3/3/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Midget Car Title
|3/4/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|3/4/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|3/4/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Midget Car Title
|3/4/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/4/2023
|Top of the South Speedway
|Nelson, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|3/10/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50 Lapper
|3/10/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|3/10/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/11/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/11/2023
|Hearland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|AU
|Victorian Wingless Sprints
|3/11/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|60 Lapper
|3/11/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Legends of Speedway
|3/11/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/11/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/11/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Victorian Pro Sprint Title
|3/11/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Webster Memorial
|3/11/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Webster Memorial
|3/17/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|3/18/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/18/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/18/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/18/2023
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAZ
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/18/2023
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Victorian Title
|3/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|3/18/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Western Australia Speedcar Title
|3/18/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|3/18/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/18/2023
|Rosedale Speedway
|Rosedale, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|3/18/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|NZ Midget Car Grand Prix
|3/18/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/23/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Australian Pro Sprints Championship
|3/24/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Australian Pro Sprints Championship
|3/25/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/25/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/25/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Great Southern Showdown
|3/25/2023
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Bairnsdale, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|3/25/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/25/2023
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/25/2023
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|3/25/2023
|Moora Speedway
|Morra, WA
|AU
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|3/25/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Australian Pro Sprints Championship
|3/25/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|3/25/2023
|Riverside Speeedway
|Invercargill, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|3/25/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|3/25/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Legends Night
|3/25/2023
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Legends Night
|3/31/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NSW Sprintcar Title
|3/31/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/1/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|4/1/2023
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/1/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/1/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|NSW Sprintcar Title
|4/1/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Gold Cup
|4/1/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/1/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/1/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/1/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|4/1/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Mt. Helen, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/1/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|4/7/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Easter Trail
|4/7/2023
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Easter Trail
|4/7/2023
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|AU
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|Easter Trail
|4/7/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/7/2023
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|4/7/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Manawatu Midget Championship
|4/7/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|4/7/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|360 Sprintcar Easter Nationals
|4/8/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Bairnsdale, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|4/8/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/8/2023
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|4/8/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Midget Cars
|Manawatu Midget Championship
|4/8/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Easter Trail
|4/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Sprintcar Association of Western Australia
|Easter Trail
|4/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprint Cars
|4/8/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/9/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Ultimate Sprintcar Champonship
|Grand Final
|4/9/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Tri Series
|4/9/2023
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Australian Speedcar Championship
|4/9/2023
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Easter Trail
|4/9/2023
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|360 Sprintcar Easter Nationals
|4/14/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Salute to Goodie
|4/15/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/15/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/15/2023
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Gold Cup
|4/15/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Merett Family Trophy Race
|4/22/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Digger Cup
|4/22/2023
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Digger Cup
|4/22/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Queensland Sprintcar Title
|4/22/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Grand Finale
|4/22/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/22/2023
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/23/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Queensland Sprintcar Title
|4/23/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Salute to the Anzac's
|4/23/2023
|Simpson Speedway
|Jancourt East, VIC
|AU
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|4/29/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|4/29/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australian Wingless Championship
|4/29/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Midget Cars
|50 Lapper
|4/29/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/29/2023
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Grand Finale
|4/29/2023
|Pithara Speedway
|Pithara, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|4/29/2023
|Pithara Speedway
|Pithara, WA
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|4/29/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Hamilton, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|4/29/2023
|Redline Raceway
|Mt. Helen, VIC
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/30/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|4/30/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Australian Wingless Championship
|5/6/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|5/6/2023
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/13/2023
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|5/13/2023
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|5/17/2023
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/20/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|5/27/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|Queensland Speedcar Title
|5/27/2023
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|5/27/2023
|Pithara Speedway
|Pithara, WA
|AU
|Winged Limited Sprints
|LS1 Sprintcar State Title
|6/3/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Midget Cars
|6/3/2023
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|AU
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|6/24/2023
|Nyora Raceway
|Nyora, VIC
|AU
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|50 Lapper
|8/9/2023
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/10/2023
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/11/2023
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/12/2023
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|8/17/2023
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|8/18/2023
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|8/19/2023
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|USA
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals