Boos Named Recipient Of 2022 David Lesiecki Award

From Rumble Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Dec. 30, 2022) – The Rumble in Fort Wayne’s “jack of all trades” and diligent promoter, Larry Boos, was permanently etched into the fabric of the indoor racing spectacular’s lore on Friday night.

As part of opening ceremonies for the 24th annual Rumble, presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales, Boos was recognized with the event’s highest honor – the David Lesiecki Award for Untiring Dedication and Devotion to Motorsports.

The award was created in 2014 to honor the late Lesiecki, who passed away prior to that year’s Rumble and was instrumental in the operation and success of the quarter midget class at the event for many years.

Lesiecki’s widow Diana and sons A.J. and Jonathan, who both raced 600cc micro sprints at the Rumble for many years, have remained an active part of the Rumble community and the event’s operational success.

Diana has maintained the quarter midget program behind the scenes since David’s passing with help from 2018 Lesiecki Award recipient David Ebert. Meanwhile, A.J. and Jonathan transitioned over to lead the technical inspection side of the micro sprint program in 2021, following in their father’s footsteps by becoming instrumental members of the Rumble’s diverse event staff.

While the David Lesiecki Award has primarily been presented to Rumble competitors in the past, Diana Lesiecki noted that this year, the Lesiecki family wanted to honor the man responsible for making the Rumble happen year after year – and whose work ethic “defines the meaning of the word untiring.”

“This award was originally Larry’s idea as a way to remember my dad, a Rumble worker, but more importantly, his friend,” noted A.J. Lesiecki. “For the past eight years, he has played a critical role in having a say alongside the family as to who it would be presented to. … This year, however, that was not the case.

“The Rumble website states that this award is presented to the person who best represents the passion and dedication that David Lesiecki had for racing and for our family,” the elder Lesiecki brother added. “Since the inception of this award, we knew that Larry was the perfect recipient, but he would never allow us to choose him. This year, we’re choosing him anyway and this is the first time he’s hearing about it.

“For all the racers that compete here, Larry’s reputation speaks for itself, but for the fans … Larry is the one who puts this on year after year and he’s the reason our family continues to work this event eight years after my dad’s passing. We couldn’t be more grateful to him for all he’s done for the Rumble.”

Boos, who took over promotion duties of the Rumble from previous promoter Tony Barhorst following the 2014 event, was taken aback by the presentation. He later noted that his passion for the Rumble extends beyond simply putting on two days of racing inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“It’s about the people,” Boos said. “That’s what truly makes this event special. … I don’t like surprises, but this is one I’ll accept.

“David was an inspiration,” added Boos, who choked up as he continued. “His work ethic at this event and in this sport is something matched by very few, and I’ll accept this award on behalf of the entire staff and crew here that takes time every year to make the Rumble in Fort Wayne possible for the fans.”

Past recipients of the David Lesiecki Award include John Ivy (2014), Doc Hathaway (2015), Larry Cleveland (2016), Joe Liguori (2017), Ebert (2018), Charlie Schultz (2019), and Mel and Don Kenyon (2021 co-recipients).

The award was not presented in 2020, when the Rumble was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Action at the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales continues Saturday, with a full program of quarter midget, go-kart, 600cc micro and midget racing beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Live streaming coverage of the event is being provided for the second consecutive year by SPEED SPORT affiliate PitRow.TV, the official video partner of the Rumble in Fort Wayne.