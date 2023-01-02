MUST SEE RACING ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE ADDITION AND FAST CAR DASH DETAILS

From Must See Racing

The Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Engine Pro today announced an additional event to its previously released schedule with details of the three round mini-series Engine Pro Fast Car Dash..

The series has added an additional date at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan on August 12. This will be the third and final visit for the MSR National Series to Berlin Raceway in 2023. The series will also be at Berlin Raceway on May 20 and July 22.

All three of the Berlin Raceway dates will be part of the three round Engine Pro Fast Car Dash mini-series. All points awarded at these events will go towards crowning a champion that will pay $1000 from a total purse of $4550. The top twenty positions in the final standings will have the opportunity to earn cash bonuses.

The popular mini-series is annually held at select tracks in the state of Michigan. 2023 will mark the first time all the events have been held at the same track. Joe Liguori won the 2022 Engine Pro Fast Car Dash championship with Charlie Schulz and Jimmy McCune tieing for the top spot in 2021.

“With the support of Engine Pro and their product partners Mahle, ARP and Fel-Pro we have scheduled the Fast Car Dash as a three-event mini-series at the very fast and always exciting Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan. The fans and the race teams love the format. Between the purse, mini-series cash awards and our annual points payout each night offers an $18,650 payout totaling $55,950 for the three nights.” said MSR President Jim Hanks.

The 2023 MSR National Series title chase will kick off with the series opener at Berlin Raceway on May 20. The season opener will be the first of twelve points paying events in 2023. The series will cap the season off with a non-points event at Meridian (Idaho) Speedway September 22-23 with the annual ‘Pink Lady Classic’.

Other events that highlight the 2023 schedule include the 3rd annual ‘American Speed U.S. Nationals’ at Birch Run Speedway May 26-27 and the ‘Bob Frey Classic’ at Lorain Raceway Park August 19. The series will visit six tracks in four states in 2023.

Charlie Schultz is the defending series champion and will attempt to defend his title in 2023.

For more details on Must See Racing or the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash please visit www.mustseeracing.com.