Russell Motorsports Inc. releases loaded schedule for the Placerville Speedway in 2023

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – December 30, 2022…

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The season starts off with a Test and Tune on March 11th followed by the opening point race on Saturday March 18th. That night will launch the first of 15 championship point races presented by long-time speedway partner Hoosier Racing Tires. Points paying divisions will be comprised of Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks. The weekly action as noted, opens on March 18th and concludes on August 26th.

The annual “Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial” featuring the Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will hit the Placerville bullring for the third straight season. This time around however, it has transformed into a colossal double header weekend. The SCCT 360s get things started on Friday June 2nd, while the NARC Sprinters finish things off with the 32nd running of the “Bradway” on Saturday June 3rd.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will also open their sixth season of action during the “Spring Fever Frenzy” at Placerville Speedway on Saturday March 25th.

The annual “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” is back on Labor Day weekend, taking place Saturday and Sunday September 2nd and 3rd. Winged 360 Sprint Cars will headline the two-night card with more details to follow as the event gets closer. The always exciting Wingless Sprints will also be in action each night at the shootout.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will also make its grand return to Placerville Speedway on Saturday September 16th. The “49er Gold Rush Classic” marks the 10th ever appearance by the Greatest Show on Dirt and will also feature the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

One of the more anticipated events each season returns with the fourth running of the “Hangtown 100” set to commence in November. The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will tackle the speedway for three exciting nights of competition on November 16th, 17th and 18th. The BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints round out the bill each evening.

Other special events that highlight the schedule include the 20th annual “Tribute to Al Hinds” on April 15th, the “Tilford Tribute” on April 22nd, John Padjen “Kids Bike Night” presented by the Pizza Factory on May 20th, Thompson’s “Fan Appreciation Night” on June 24th, the annual “Freedom Fireworks” showcase on Tuesday July 4th, the 18th annual “Mark Forni Classic” on July 29th and the Malicious Monster Truck “Insanity Tour” on September 22nd and 23rd.

The annual “Legends Night” event this year on Saturday August 26th will also double as the Western Sprint Tour “Northwest Speedweek” finale, guaranteeing a star-studded field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Not only will a Speedweek champion be crowned, but so will the Placerville Speedway Winged Sprint Car, Ltd. Late Model and Pure Stock titlists respectively.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Placerville Speedway 2023 Schedule

Celebrating 58 years of Grassroots Racing

Saturday March 11: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Wingless Sprints | Championship Opener

Saturday March 25: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday April 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 20th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 22: Tri-State Pro Stock Series, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Vintage Hard Tops | Tilford Tribute

Saturday April 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks

Saturday May 6: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints and Mini Trucks | First Responders Night

Saturday May 20: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | John Padjen Kids Bike Night presented by Pizza Factory

Friday June 2: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night

Saturday June 3: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 32nd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Saturday June 24: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mini Trucks, Wingless Sprints and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Fan Appreciation Night presented by Thompson’s Family of Dealerships

Tuesday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models and Pure Stocks | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC Western States Midgets, Pure Stocks and BCRA Wingless Lightning Sprints

Saturday July 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints | Red Hawk Casino Night

Saturday July 29: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 18th annual Mark Forni Classic

Saturday August 5: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Carnett Clash

Saturday August 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Big Trophy Night presented by Coors Light

Saturday August 26: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars| Legends Night/ Western Sprint Tour NW Speedweek Finale

Saturday September 2: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Sprints | 6th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Sunday September 3: Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Wingless Sprints | 6th annual Nor*Cal Posse Shootout

Saturday September 16: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 49er Gold Rush Classic

Friday September 22: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 23: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Thursday November 16: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Friday November 17: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 18: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday December 9: Annual Swap Meet 9am-1pm – Pit Gate opens at 8:30am – Rain or Shine

Saturday December 9: Awards Banquet | Night of Champions at El Dorado County Fairgrounds