BERLIN RACEWAY TO OFFER “410 ASPHALT DOUBLE” IN 2023

From Must See Racing

January 5, 2023 – The Engine Pro Must See Racing Sprint Series today confirmed that the July 22, 2023, date at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan will include its winged 410 series as well the 500 Sprint Car Tour. This will give fans the rare opportunity to see a complete 410-winged asphalt event as well as a 410 non-winged feature event at the same track on the same date.

Both MSR and the 500SCT are the only 410 asphalt sprint car series in the entire country. Several other series across the country allow 410’s to compete, but are restricted to the equivalent of a 360, with the aid of engine restrictors. Both MSR and the 500SCT are legitimately the only unrestricted 410 series in the country.

Back in 2010 the USAC National Sprint Car Series and the MSR winged sprints competed the same night at Salem Speedway Indiana, however, after a handful of attempts to run winged and non-winged events on the same day, this will be the first 410 twin-bill since then. Fans who plan to attend this event will be in for a treat.

Although the two forms of racing may seem similar, they are vastly different. But both are exciting and will have something to offer every fan in attendance. MSR bills itself as having the “Fastest Short Track Cars in the World”, and for good reason. MSR racing holds the all-time track record at almost every track it competes at.

Fast time for last years (7-30-22) MSR event at Berlin was 13.097 set by Ryan Litt. The 500SCT produced a 15.627 lap on June 11, 2022, by Tyler Roahrig. That is a nearly 2.5 second difference between the two different cars at the same track.

The driving styles of the two types of cars are different as well. With the downforce the wing will provide at Berlin, drivers will be able to push the car to its limits and drive the on the edge. The speeds will be vastly faster than its non-winged counterparts.

The non-winged cars will require a driver to be patient, and smooth, as he will not have the aid of much downforce. The non-winged cars won’t get strung out as quickly and won’t have to worry about “dirty air”, which is common in winged sprint car racing produced by disrupting air off of the lead cars. Oftentimes this can make passing difficult.

MSR President Jim Hanks added “The fast and tricky Berlin Raceway will definitely challenge both series race teams. This will give the fans a great night of open wheel sprint car racing with a rare side by side showcase of the two very different sprint car types, disciplines and racing. This event is also special as round two of the 2023 ENGINE PRO FAST CAR DASH mini-series with its points and purse on the line, our season championship points chase and year end points fund both substantially adding to the nights event purse. There is a lot on the line making our qualifying, heat races and the feature all really important. You can bet the MSR teams will bring their “A” game. We are really looking forward to being a part of the race fan entertainment, the competition and an event where the on-track results will do the talking. ”

Regardless of if you are a fan of winged sprint car racing, or traditional sprint car racing, both events will feature healthy car counts and plenty of side-by-side action, which Berlin Raceway is famous for. Fans will also get to witness the historic first “410 asphalt double”

Although its early, both Joe Liguori and Bobby Santos confirmed they will be competing in.

For more InfoMation on this event and the latest Must See Racing news please visit www.mustseeracing.com.