Photo Gallery: Tuesday Preliminary at the 37th Chili Bowl Nationals Chili Bowl Nationals, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Darin Naida (Serena Dalhamer photo) Darin Naida (Serena Dalhamer photo) Hank Davis (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cody Brewer (96) and Austin Ervine (71H) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Jones (7U) and Jordan Kinser (5LK) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Isaac Chapple (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kaylee Bryson (71) and Kameron Key (21J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim McCreadie (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daison Pursley (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chance Crum (26) and Jonathan Beason (88J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Hank Davis (29S) and Spencer Byaston (1S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jade Avedisian (Serena Dalhamer photo) Randi Pankratz (8R), Riley Kreisel (19K) and Shon Deskins (45S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Spencer Bayston, Hank Davis and Jade Avedisian (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kaylee Bryson (71) and Jonathan Beason (88J) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chili Bowl NationalsPhoto Gallery