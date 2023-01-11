Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway releases 2023 racing schedule

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – January 4, 2023…The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare has announced its 2023 schedule of events, as always putting a focus on special shows throughout the season.

“We’ve placed an emphasis on special events here at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway over the last several years and are happy with how the schedule came out,” commented track Promoter Steve Faria. “We are really excited to hold a High Limit Sprint Car Series event in March and hope the fans will come support the show. They are doing a great thing for Sprint Car racing and it has the potential to be a huge night. The Trophy Cup and the Dennis Roth Classic will also be major events on the slate among others.”

Eleven total nights of competitive racing action will be seen in 2023. The always exciting USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars make a pair of appearances this year, including the Thunderbowl Raceway season-opener on Saturday March 25th. Also in competition that night will be the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSavers. USAC/CRA will return on Saturday May 20th for the “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.”

One of the more anticipated nights of racing this season will take place on Tuesday March 28th when the Tulare Thunderbowl hosts opening night for the High Limit Winged 410 Sprint Car Series. The new tour presented by Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson in conjunction with Flo Racing is sure to bring national attention to the track. The one-night stand will hand out a staggering $23,000 to the winner of the main event.

After making its debut last year the “Dennis Roth Classic” expands to two days and will shift to an early season date on Friday and Saturday April 14th and 15th. Both nights will feature the Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars and the Kings of Thunder Winged 360s. The NARC finale will once again dish out $8,300 to the winner.

The Central California IMCA Clash sanctioned “Kris Mancebo Memorial” converges at the Thunderbowl on Saturday May 6th this season. Divisions tackling the track will include the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars.

A Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car event on Saturday October 14th is sure to be a perfect lead-in to the following weeks 29th running of the Trophy Cup that occurs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday October 19th, 20th and 21st. Winged 360 Sprint Cars will make up the bill all three nights of the Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing, which as always benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, George at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway 2023 Schedule

Saturday March 25th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Western RaceSaver Sprints

Tuesday March 28th: High Limit Winged 410 Sprint Car Series ($23,000-to-win)

Friday April 14th: Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360s (Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday April 15th: Northern Auto Racing Club 410 Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360s (Dennis Roth Classic)

Saturday April 29th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Saturday May 6th: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash- Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Saturday May 20th: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360s (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Saturday October 14th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and Legends of Kearney Bowl (Trophy Cup Tune-Up)

Thursday October 19th: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 29 presented by Rudeen Racing

Friday October 20th: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 29 presented by Rudeen Racing

Saturday October 21st: Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup 29 presented by Rudeen Racing