Twenty-Nine Date Season Selected for POWRi 410 Wing Sprint Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/9/2023) Twenty-nine POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series events will span the 2023 racing season schedule for the second year of the emerging series with visits to fourteen various venues in six separate states.

Highlighting the sophomore year of series competition, the POWRi 410 Wing Sprints will see early seasonal visits to Paducah International Raceway on April 21st followed by Benton Raceway Park on April 22nd, as Tulsa Speedway prepares for the Dirt-Down in T-Town on June 9-10.

Returning to Lee County Speedway on May 19th and June 30th, the POWRi 410 Bandits will venture to new running grounds in 2023 with appearances at I-70 Motorsports Park for the POWRi Double on June 16th, Monett Motor Speedway set for July 1st and US36 Raceway on July 7th.

Debuting the series at Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, August 19th will pair the POWRi 410 Sprints with the headlining of the historic Missouri State Fair Speedway on Sunday, August 20th.

Basing the POWRi BOSS home track of operations at Lake Ozark Speedway, the series will witness six events at “The Lake” spanning the 2023 season finalizing with the two-day Fall Nationals on September 2-3.

Finalizing the yearly quest for a championship the POWRi 410s will end the season deep in the heart of Texas for the Pan Handle 410 Nationals at Monarch Motor Speedway on November 10-11.

POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series 2023 Schedule:

*4/5/2023 | Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS

*4/7/2023 | US36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

*4/8/2023 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS

*4/14/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

*4/15/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

4/21/2023 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY | Season Opener

4/22/2023 | Benton Raceway Park | Benton, MO

5/19/2023 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA

5/20/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

6/9/2023 | Tulsa Speedway | Tulsa, OK | Dirt Down in T-Town

6/10/2023 | Tulsa Speedway | Tulsa, OK | Dirt Down in T-Town

6/16/2023 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | POWRi Double

6/17/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

6/30/2023 | Lee County Speedway | Donnellson, IA

7/1/2023 | Monett Raceway | Monett, MO

7/7/2023 | US36 Raceway | Osborn, MO

7/8/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/27/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | All-Star Circuit of Champions

7/28/2023 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO | All-Star Circuit of Champions

*8/4/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Ironman 55

*8/5/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Ironman 55

8/19/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

8/20/2023 | Missouri State Fair Speedway | Sedalia, MO

9/2/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Fall Nationals

9/3/2023 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO | Fall Nationals

10/6/2023 | TBA

10/7/2023 | TBA

11/10/2023 | Monarch Motor Speedway | Wichita Falls, TX | Pan Handle 410 Nationals

11/11/2023 | Monarch Motor Speedway | Wichita Falls, TX | Pan Handle 410 Nationals

*Competing in concurrence with the High Limit Sprint Series and the World of Outlaw Sprints; select events will be non-points. The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

