USCS defending Champ Terry Gray to kickoff 2023 at Volusia Speedway Park on 1/26-28/2023

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 10, 2023 – Fourteen-time and defending USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, who was a 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, leads a strong contingent of United Sprint Car Series (USCS) winged sprint car drivers into the USCS season opener Volusia Speedway Park on Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th for the Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout sprint car speed spectacular.

Gray has 95 career USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour victories and over 40 USCS National and regional titles. He additionally won the 2022 series’ season finale in November. In addition to his USCS accomplishments, he is a past 5-time American Sprint Car Series National Champion and 3-time National Championship Racing series’ National Champion.

The Volusia event is also the Rounds #1 and #2 series opener of the seven-track fourteen-event 6th Annual Winter Heat Series for 360-winged sprint cars. Drivers from at least a dozen states, Canada and England are already pre-entered for the opening two nights. Friday night’s preliminary event pays $3000 to win with the Saturday finale worth $5000 to the winner of the 30-lap contest.

For more info please visit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com or call 386-985-4402. For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com call 770-865-6097