2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR SCHEDULES REVEALED

By Tommy Goudge

(January 14, 2023) – The Pinty’s Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series is ready for season six! Series officials are excited to announce a total of 25 AST sanctioned events in 2023, and combined championship points funds in excess of $35,000.

The 2023 calendar is anchored by eight Pinty’s AST National Series events, plus eight Surprenant Truck Shop AST East Series events, and nine Oakwood Transport AST West Series events. National events are scheduled for Brockville Ontario Speedway, Brighton Speedway, Ohsweken Speedway, and Humberstone Speedway. The West Series schedule also includes Merrittville Speedway along with Ohsweken and Humberstone, while the East Series schedule brings Upstate New York’s Can-Am Speedway into the AST fold for the first time, along with Cornwall Motor Speedway, and Brockville.

CASH ON THE LINE

Pinty’s Delicious Foods is returning as the title sponsor of the Action Sprint Tour in 2023 and has added an additional $5,000 to the pot, allowing five more positions to be paid out from the national championship points fund; the 2023 national championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000, while 15th place in the national championship standings will pay $1,000.

Each regional championship will feature a $5,000 points fund, with $1,000 going to each regional champion. Surprenant Truck Shop and Oakwood Transport are the title sponsors for the two regional series, while Trailer Pros Canada, Corr/Pak Merchandising, and Hoosier Tire Canada are also supporting the Action Sprint Tour in 2023.

DETERMINING THE CHAMPIONSHIPS

-The National championship standings will be tabulated using points totals from the eight National events combined with each driver’s best six results from any of the 17 total regional series events.

-The points standings for the two regional championships will be tabulated using each driver’s best six results from that region; best six out of eight East events, and best six out of nine West events.

TEAM INFO AND RULES UPDATES

-AST National events will have AST officials on site directing race operations & technical inspection. The East and West series events will be designated races with regular purses and local track officials on site.

-The Hoosier Medium right rear tire will be mandatory at all AST events held at Brockville Ontario Speedway, Cornwall Motor Speedway, and Can-Am Speedway. Race teams may choose between the Hoosier Medium or HTC right rear tires at the other venues.

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

PINTY’S NATIONAL SERIES SCHEDULE

1. Saturday, July 22 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

2. Saturday, August 19 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

3. Saturday, September 2 – Brighton Speedway

4. Sunday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway

5. Friday, September 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

6. Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Friday, September 29 – Humberstone Speedway

8. Saturday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

SURPRENANT TRUCK SHOP EAST SERIES SCHEDULE

1. Saturday, May 13 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

2. Saturday, June 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

3. Saturday, July 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

4. Friday, July 21 – Cam-Am Speedway

5. Sunday, July 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

6. Saturday, August 5 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

7. Sunday, August 20 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

8. Friday, September 8 – Can-Am Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

OAKWOOD TRANSPORT WEST SERIES SCHEDULE

1. Friday, June 9 – Ohsweken Speedway

2. Saturday, June 10 – Merrittville Speedway

3. Sunday, July 2 – Humberstone Speedway

4. Friday, July 7 – Ohsweken Speedway

5. Saturday, July 8 – Merrittville Speedway

6. Monday, August 14 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Tuesday, August 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

8. Friday, August 25 – Ohsweken Speedway

9. Saturday, August 26 – Merrittville Speedway

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

Website: www.actionsprinttour.com

Facebook: ActionSprintTour

Twitter: @ActionSprints

Instagram: @actionsprinttour

YouTube: GForceTV

About the Action Sprint Tour fueled by Pinty’s: Founded in 2018, the Action Sprint Tour is a traveling Winged Crate Sprint Car Series based in Ontario, Canada. Action Sprint Tour cars are powered by GM 602 crate engines modified specifically to fit a Sprint Car chassis. The 2023 national championship winner will be rewarded with $5,000, while 15th place in the national championship standings will pay $1,000. The champion of each regional championship will also be rewarded with $1,000. Selected events will be broadcast live on GForceTV. The Action Sprint Tour is made possible with the support of Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Surprenant Truck Shop, Oakwood Transport, Trailer Pros Canada, Corr/Pak Merchandising, and Hoosier Tire Canada. Visit www.actionsprinttour.com for more information.