Holiday Inn Express & Suites Back Onboard as Official Hotel of 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge, Discounted Room Rates Available to Racers

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (January 20, 2023) – Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego has again signed on as the official hotel of the five-race Oswego Supermodified Challenge, which includes ISMA, MSS, and Oswego Speedway’s Novelis Supermodifieds in 2023.

Located at 140 East 13th St. in Oswego, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites provides an indoor pool, fitness center, 24-hour business center and a free hot continental breakfast, all less than one mile from the Oswego Speedway, which will host two additional challenge dates for a total of five this season.

The 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge gets underway on Opening Night, May 27, with the 75-lap Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial, and will continue one week later with the first of three 50-lap Winged Super Challenge Series shows set for June 3, July 1, and August 12 before the 67th Budweiser International Classic serves as the finale on Labor Day Weekend.

To accommodate Supermodified teams traveling from New England, the Midwest, and Canada, the Oswego Super Challenge and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites will also continue to offer a discounted racer’s rate for teams participating in the Challenge this season. All teams can visit www.HIEOswego.com/racing to book rooms for any of the five events at a special rate starting at $179.

To learn more you can also call the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego at (315) 207-0100.

More in-depth information on the 2023 Oswego Supermodified Challenge will be posted in the coming days. Please visit OswegoSpeedway.com, or connect with the track on social media by clicking LIKE at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway to receive updates.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.