Big events, increased pay-outs highlight Attica Raceway Park 2023 season

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – The 2023 race season at Attica Raceway Park will feature not only some of the best touring series in the country but the weekly competition will see an increase in pay-out money. The 24 scheduled events at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant will pay out over $720,000 in feature money in 2023. It all kicks off Friday, March 17 (rain date of March 18).

“Our crew has been very busy in the off-season making improvements to the track and facility and planning an aggressive 2023 season. None of this could be possible without the tremendous support of our fans, race teams and marketing partners,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

“Thanks to John and all the sponsors we are able to increase purses in 2023. Just like our operational costs have gone up, we know race teams have seen a big increase in the cost of racing and hopefully this will help,” added Andrew Morfier, Director of Operations.

The highlights for the Callies Performance Products 410 Sprints in 2023 include two appearances of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – the Kistler Engines Classic on Friday, May 19 and the 35th Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics on Tuesday, July 11. The May 19 event will pay $10,000 to win while the BDC will shell out $15,000 to win. Reserved seats for both World of Outlaw events are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&eventId=89891#/event/E89891 and https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&eventId=89892#/event/E89892

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints presented by Mobil 1 will make five stops at Attica in 2023. The Core and Main Spring Nationals will take place Friday, April 7 ($6,000 to win) and Saturday, April 8 ($6,000 to win). There is a rain date of April 14 and April 15 if BOTH April 7 and 8 are rained out.

The All Stars return to open Ohio Sprint Speedweek Friday, June 9 for the Bert and Brigitte Emick Classic. The Attica Ambush returns with the All Stars for Great Lakes Truck Centers weekend, Friday, Sept. 1 ($6,000) to win and Saturday, Sept. 2 ($12,000 to win). There will be free camping for the weekend.

There will be nine events for the 410 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group with each paying $4,000 to win.

The Propane.Com/Dirt Nerds Podcast UMP Late Models will see an increased weekly purse totaling $6,870 in 2023 with feature events paying $1,500 to win weekly.

Highlights of the 20 race season for the late models will be:

– Stillwater Metal/Bazell Race Fuels Night, Friday, May 5, paying $3,000 to win/$300 to start with a total A-main purse of $13,125.

– Mid-Season Championship Night (double points) Friday, June 2; Ohio Sprint Speedweek Night, June 9; Attica Ambush Night #1, Sept. 1; and Season Championship Night, Sept. 8, all paying $2,000 to win

– Four Attica/Oakshade Late Model Series events

The Fremont Fence and Guardrail 305 Sprints will compete in 20 events at Attica in 2023 and will see an increased weekly purse totaling $5,510 and paying $1,000 to win.

There will be nine 305 NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales events.

Also, on Baumann Auto Group/Venture Visionary Partners Night, April 21 presented by Gressman Powersports; Kistler Engines Classic Night, May 19, Mid-Season championship Night presented by Griff’s Engines, July 28; Attica Ambush Night #2, Sept. 2 and Season Championship Night, Sept. 8, will all pay $1,200 to win

For the fans, the traditional Fan Appreciation Night will take place Friday, June 30 with general admission at $15 along with $1 hot dogs, 50-cent popcorn and an open pits session to meet the drivers.

Attica Raceway Park 2023 Schedule

Friday, March 17 – Construction Equipment & Supply Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday March 18)

Friday, March 24 – Underground Utilities Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday March 25)

Friday, March 31 – Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, April 7 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints ($6,000 to Win), UMP Late Models

Saturday, April 8 – Core & Main Spring Nationals – All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints ($6,000 to Win), 305 Sprints

Friday, April 14 – Erie Blacktop / Smith Paving Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Saturday April 15) ***(Rain date All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints 4/14 & 4/15 if lose both 4/7 & 4/8)***

Friday, April 21 – Baumann Auto Group / Venture Visionary Partners Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win) UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,200 to win) presented by Gressman Powersports

Friday, April 28 – Craig Miller Trucking / Bucyrus Road Materials Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win), UMP LM’s, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, May 5 – Stillwater Metal / Bazell Race Fuels Night – UMP Late Models ($3,000 to Win), 305 Sprints, Dirt Trucks + Vintage Cars

Friday, May 12- Eric Phillips 35th Anniversary Classic – Edward Jones of Clyde / Mike Neill Financial Advisor/ American Powersports of Findlay & Sandusky Night – AFCS 410’s ($4,000 to Win), Attica / Oakshade LM’s, AFCS 305’s

Friday, May 19 – World of Outlaws Sprints – Kistler Engines Classic ($10,000 to Win), 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, May 26- Steinle Chevrolet – Buick in Clyde / Norwalk Concrete / True Alpha Wealth Management Night 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, June 2 – Burns Electric / Metal Master Fabrication – (Mid Season Championship Night) – DOUBLE POINTS AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win), UMP Late Models ($2,000 to Win), AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, June 9 – Bert & Brigitte Emick Classic – Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Ohio Laborers / Ohio Cat Night All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints ($6,000 to Win), UMP Late Models ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, June 23- Croghan Colonial Bank / Ferguson Waterworks Night – AFCS 410’s ($4,000 to Win), Attica / Oakshade LM Series, AFCS 305’s

Friday, June 30 – Smith Family Foods / Sutton Bank (Fan Appreciation Night) – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints($15 General Admission – Open Pit / Meet the Drivers – $1 Hot Dogs & 50 cent Popcorn)

Tuesday, July 11 – World of Outlaws Sprints ($15,000 to Win) – Ohio Logistics BRAD DOTY CLASSIC presented by Racing Optics

Friday, July 21 – Etna Supply / Hanson Aggregates Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win), ARP / Oakshade LM Series, AFCS 305 Sprints

Friday, July 28 – Ohio Truck Sales / The Adkins Group Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win), UMP Late Models, AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win) presented by Griff’s Engines

Friday, August 18 – Kear’s Speed Shop / Wilson Tire / Five Star Maintenance Night – AFCS 410’s ($4,000 to Win), UMP LM’s, AFCS 305’s

Friday, Aug 25 – Columbus Equipment / Central Ohio Farmers Night – 410 Sprints, Attica / Oakshade Late Model Series, 305 Sprints

ATTICA AMBUSH ***FREE CAMPING***

Friday, Sept. 1 – Great Lakes Truck Centers / Murphy Tractor / Morgan Stanley Night All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints ($6,000 to Win), UMP Late Models ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Great Lakes Truck Centers / All Pro Aluminum Heads Night All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints ($12,000 to Win), 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)

Friday, Sept 8 -Kistler Racing Products / Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating presents Mark Keegan Classic (Rain date Fri. Sept 22) Season Championship Night – AFCS 410 Sprints ($4,000 to Win), UMP LM’s ($2,000 to Win) AFCS 305 Sprints ($1,200 to Win)