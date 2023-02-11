Donny Schatz and the No. 15 To Chase 11th Title with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series

From TSR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Feb. 6, 2023) – With the 2023 racing season commencing this week, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is pleased to announce its partner line-up and unveil two all-new looks for 10-Time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) champion, Donny Schatz. Kicking-off this year’s campaign with the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (VSP) in Barberville, Fla., on Feb. 7 – 11, Schatz and the No. 15 team will begin its chase of an 11th WoO Sprint Car Series title.

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers with over 4,700 locations across North America, will return as a co-primary partner on Schatz’s familiar No. 15 entry.

For a fourth consecutive season, Carquest, an American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance through over 1,300 independent retailers, will support Fargo, North Dakota’s Schatz as a co-primary partner setting aim on success from coast-to-coast in 2023 and ultimately a WoO championship.

In addition to Advance and Carquest, Ford Performance, the official engine provider for TSR, will also return as a primary partner on Schatz’ No. 15. Owned and operated by the Ford Motor Company and headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., Ford Performance is responsible for the brand’s major racing operations globally as well as overseeing the development of Ford’s racing engines.

The 2023 season will see TSR continue its assistance in developing and perfecting Ford Performance’s 410c.i. engine, the FPS 410. In 2022, Ford Performance helped power Schatz to a fourth-place finish in the championship standings and to five WoO Victories, bringing his career WoO total win tally to 307 at the season’s end. The 2023 campaign will mark Schatz’s 27th season as a full-time WoO driver and his fourth utilizing the FPS 410 powerplant.

Continuing a 13-year relationship with the Brownsburg, Ind. based motorsports operation, Curb-Agajanian Racing will again partner with TSR as a co-entrant for Schatz. Partnering in 2010 for the first time, Curb-Agajanian Racing, Curb Records and TSR own a longstanding tradition of monumental success, acquiring not only victories but seven Knoxville Nationals championships and six World of Outlaws championships.

On board for a sixth season at TSR is Sage Fruit, the sales and marketing firm for four grower/packer/shippers of Northwest Tree Fruits, who will return in 2023 as a major partner TSR and Schatz. For three generations, Sage Fruit has been delivering the best apples, pears and cherries to consumers from coast-to-coast. To locate Sage Fruit in your area, visit https://www.sagefruit.com/store-locator/.

TSR and Nivel’s MadJax XSeries recently announced a new partnership alliance to help launch the brand’s XSeries golf cart. The new product is a consumer geared recreational and secondary transportation option that will be sold via Nivel’s dealer partners across the United States. Industry leaders Nivel and MadJax will offer an edgy, stylish cart that is among the most eye-catching options on the market. MadJax XSeries will partner with TSR and Schatz in an associate sponsorship role on the No. 15 entry. With a reputation of high-quality products and reliability, MadJax XSeries joins TSR with common goals and the expectation of high-performance effort.

Returning for the 2023 season, TSR is pleased to welcome Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts (Elliott’s) back to its partnership line-up. Warsaw, Ind., based Elliott’s, the official trailer retailer of TSR and a MadJax XSeries dealer, carries a large selection of trailers and golf carts. Owned and operated by Cindy Elliott, the familiar motorsports brand is a one-stop experience for sales, service, financing and parts.

Each helping TSR during their quest to find success during the new year, Absolute Automation & Security, empowering clients by integrating technology into their lives with customized automation and security systems that add efficiency, convenience, and peace of mind, and Hunt Brothers Pizza, the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry with over 8,000 locations, will each return to TSR as essential partners for the 2023 season.

TSR is also proud to welcome Gearwrench, a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, back to its partnership lineup for a second season. Since the launch of its original and patented five-degree ratcheting wrench in 1996, Gearwrench has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in wrenches, ratches, sockets, and specialty tools. The Official Tool Partner of TSR, the Gearwrench product range comprises a complete line of tools for automotive and industrial users while also offering tool storage, lighting, and shop assist equipment.

Schatz will commence the season with the DIRTcar Nationals at VSP on Feb. 7 – 11. On Feb. 7 – 8, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Series (All Star Series) will kick-off the 2023 season at VSP for two nights of racing to open the DIRTcar Nationals. For those who can’t make the journey to the Sunshine State, fans can watch both nights live on FloRacing. For more information, please visit FloRacing online at www.floracing.com. The WoO Series opener and Schatz’s quest for an 11th series championship will follow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9 – 11 at VSP. All WoO events will be covered live on DIRTvision.com. For more information regarding DIRTvision, please visit www.dirtvision.com.

For details pertaining to the Fla. All Star events, please visit www.allstarsprint.com. For event information, gate times and ticket prices for the DIRTcar Nationals, please visit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com.

About Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the title-winning sprint car team owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has captured 27 owners’ titles – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series, and four in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Racing Series. From its headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR fields the No. 15 sprint car for 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz on the full World of Outlaws schedule, as well as in select sprint car races throughout the United States. For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 9, 2021, Advance operated 4,727 stores and 234 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Company also serves 1,325 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 184,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

About Ford Performance

Ford’s racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn,Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series), IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, NHRA Funny Car, off-road desert racing, and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com, www.facebook/FordPerformance, Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

About Nivel Parts & Manufacturing

Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake’s, Reliance, Seizmik and High Lifter. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.nivel.com.

About Curb Records

Celebrating 60 years in business, Curb Records is one of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb since 1964, Curb Records has achieved 435 number-one records, over 1,500 Top Ten records and charted over 4,500 total records. With over a half-century in operation, Curb Records has been influential in the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, LeAnn Rimes, The Judds, Dylan Scott, Sawyer Brown, Wynonna, Lyle Lovett, Jo Dee Messina, Hal Ketchum, and Desert Rose Band, among many others. Today’s roster includes some of the top names across multiple genres of music. For more information, visit www.curb.com.

About Sage Fruit

Located in Yakima, Washington, Sage Fruit Company is the sales and marketing firm for four grower/packer/shippers of Northwest Tree Fruits. Our growers have been delivering the best apples, pears and cherries to customers for over three generations, specializing in both Organic and Conventional product, with several thousand acres of orchards throughout Washington and Oregon. At Sage Fruit Company, we take great pride in our commitment to quality, innovation, and service. We work hard on the farm, in the packing facilities and in sales in order to deliver “An Exceptional Eating Experience!” For more information, or to find Sage Fruit produce near you, visit: www.sagefruit.com.

About Absolute Automation

For 19 years Absolute Automation & Security has been empowering our clients by integrating technology into their lives with customized automation and security systems that add efficiency, convenience, and peace of mind. Reliable service before, during and after installation ensures the technology continues to enhance our client’s lifestyle. Follow Absolute Automation & Security on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheAASinc, on Twitter at @TheAASinc or on Instagram at @theaasinc.

About Hunt Brothers Pizza

With more than 9,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza®, perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and is family owned and operated.

About Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts is an authorized Featherlite, inTech, United, ATC, Alumitech, Haulmark, MadJax Xseries and EZGO dealership serving the Warsaw area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new trailer or golf cart, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your buying experience is outstanding. Be sure to check out our inventory and contact us for your next custom trailer, toterhome or golf cart online at https://www.elliottscustomtrailers.com/ or by phone at 1-800-766-1886. Follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/elliottstc, on Twitter at @ElliottsTrailer or on Instagram at @elliottscustomtrailers.