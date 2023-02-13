Corr/Pak and TJ Toyota Boost Jim Shampine Memorial to $4,000 to Win, $1,200 to Start

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (February 10, 2023) – The lucrative five-race ISMA / MSS / Oswego Speedway Supermodified Challenge will officially get underway with the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds on Saturday, May 27 and today promoter John Nicotra has announced the season opening event will pay $4,000 to the winner and a minimum of $1,200 to start – all part of a $36,000 total purse structure boosted by Corr/Pak Merchandising and TJ Toyota.

“We are proud to announce that the Jim Shampine Memorial race on May 27 will open our 2023 Challenge with a $36,000 purse structure,” said promoter, John Nicotra. “Thanks go out to John Brush at Corr/Pak Merchandising & Ed Cloce at TJ Toyota for the $6,000 bump to competitors. Our five-race Challenge will pay out over $250,000 to the Supermodifieds in 2023.”

The Oswego Speedway Supermodified Challenge, which began as a three-race, winged-only series last season, has now expanded to include both the Jim Shampine Memorial on May 27 and the 67th Budweiser International Classic 200 on September 3.

In addition to the two Novelis Supermodified shows, the winged Supermodifieds of the newly merged ISMA and MSS series will again take to the Big O for three events slated for June 3, July 1, and August 12, with each paying $6,000 to win and $1,200 to start.

All five races, both top and tail wing, will be counted equally towards the 2023 Supermodified Challenge point standings, which will payout $5,000-plus to the overall Challenge champion as part of a staggering $25,000 point fund.

Early support for the Challenge has poured in during recent weeks, with former Classic champions such as Otto Sitterly, Dave Shullick Jr, and Tyler Thompson confirming their intentions to compete in all five legs of the series.

Winged racing regulars Mike McVetta, Moe Lilje, Russ Wood, Ben Seitz, Mike Ordway Jr, AJ Lesiecki, and more have expressed plans to compete in both the Shampine Memorial, along with the Budweiser International Classic 200.

All of Supermodified racing’s stars will converge at the Home of Champions in 2023! Much more news concerning the five-race challenge will be posted in the coming days and weeks as teams continue to gear up for what could be the richest Supermodifed season in decades.

The full purse for the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial can be found below.

The 2023 Oswego Speedway Supermodified Challenge is presented by: Shea Concrete, Corr-Pak Merchandising, Tammy Ten Media, TJ Toyota, Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers, Middlesex Interiors, Cape Cod Aggregates, Patco Transportation, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Peaceful Living Home Sales, Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego, Lindsey Aggregates, Novelis, and Hoosier Racing Tire.

Pill draw sponsors include: J&S Paving, C’s Beverage Center, J&A Mechanical, Mayor Billy Barlow, JP Jewelers, Lighthouse Lanes, Chris Nelson Insurance, Paul’s Big M, Vashaws Collision Service, Radical Race Gear, Oswego Quality Carpet, Oswego Valley Millwork, DCR Performance, Peaceful Living Home Sales, Top Quality Construction, D&S Landscaping, Lindsey Aggregates, RJ Caruso Tax & Accounting, Scotty’s Towing, Orange Crate Brewing Company, and GJP Italian Eatery of Oswego.

32ND ANNUAL JIM SHAMPINE MEMORIAL 75 PURSE STRUCTURE FOR NOVELIS SUPERMODIFIEDS (SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023 – OSWEGO SPEEDWAY):

$4,000

$2,500

$2,200

$2,000

$1,800

$1,600

$1,400

$1,300

9 through 24 $1,200

TOTAL PURSE = $36,000