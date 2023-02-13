SCHEDULE CHANGE: VENTURA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS ON SEPTEMBER 9

By Lance Jennings

FEBRUARY 10, 2023… Originally listed as a date to be announced (TBA), the USAC Western States Midgets will battle at Ventura Raceway on September 9th. The event will be the third stop on the schedule for the “mighty midgets” at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Since releasing the schedule in December, Series Director Stephanie Odom had been in discussions with several tracks to fill the date. By reaching today’s agreement with Jim Naylor, the teams will have another opportunity to prepare for the “82nd Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix” with the USAC National Series in November.

The season opener for the USAC Western States Midget Series will be at Bakersfield Speedway on Saturday, March 18th. For more event information, visit bakersfieldspeedway.com.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Competition Suspension Incorporated, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget and USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on each series Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES SCHEDULE

March 18: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

March 25: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

April 15: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

April 29: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC/CRA Sprint Cars)

May 6: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA (First Responders Night)

May 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 10: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

July 8: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

July 22: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

August 5: TBA

August 26: Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (With USAC West Coast Sprint Cars)

September 9: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

September 30: Antioch Speedway – Antioch, CA

October 7: The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA (With USAC West Coast

Sprint Cars / Championship Night / George Snider Classic / Awards Banquet)

TBA = To Be Announced.

SE = Special Event / Non-Points.

This schedule is subject to change.