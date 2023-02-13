Twenty-Date 2023 Schedule for POWRi West Midget League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/30/2023) Striving to provide outstanding stand-alone racing action while adding to the National Midget scene, the POWRi West Midget League readies for 2023 with a twenty-event schedule planned from March until October throughout Oklahoma and Missouri.

Reverting to guidelines of previous seasons, stand-alone POWRi West events will continue under the same unchanged point format, whereas events run in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget League will give bonus points for West members. (Ex. The highest placing West member will receive first place points, with the second-highest West finisher getting second place points, continuing with all West finishers throughout the results within the POWRi West League Championship.)

Continually serving as the POWRi West Midget League season opener while joining the POWRi National Midget the early yearly action of the Tenth Annual Turnpike Challenge will begin at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 23rd, with the Leagues then traveling to Port City Raceway for two nights of action on March 24-25.

Ongoing as a fan-favorite mainstay of yearly-doubleheader weekend racing with the POWRi National Midget League, the Mid-MO Nationals will kick off at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Friday, May 5th followed by a trip to the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, May 6th for the Twelfth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Stand-alone events will populate the seasonal agenda with several trips scheduled for the familiar running grounds of I-44 Riverside Speedway(4/22, 5/20, 6/17, 7/29, & 9/30) and Port City Raceway(5/13 & 8/26).

POWRi National & West Midget Leagues and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will continue the great working relationship while expanding on that partnership in 2023. A total of five events will be contested in conjunction with POWRi West including the Ironman 55 on August 4-5, and the final championship weekend in Oklahoma.

Steeped in tradition the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues will continue with key honorary events including the Third Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55(10/12) as well as the two-day celebration of the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial(10/13 & 10/14) to wrap up the 2023 season.

POWRi West Midget League 2023 Tentative Schedule:

*3/23/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

*3/24/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

*3/25/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

4/22/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

*5/5/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Mid-MO Nationals

*5/6/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 12th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

5/13/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

5/20/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

6/17/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

*6/30/2023 | TBA

*7/1/2023 | TBA

7/29/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

~*8/4/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Ironman 55

~*8/5/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Ironman 55

8/26/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

9/30/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

*10/11/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | Sooner State Showdown

~*10/12/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual DRC Sooner State 55

~*10/13/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

~*10/14/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

*In conjunction with POWRi National Midget League

~ In conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. Mandatory membership is required for all drivers in all divisions participating at POWRi Sanctioned tracks. In order to be eligible for the point fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.

Follow along for more information on the POWRi West Midget League and other items such as complete schedules, race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.