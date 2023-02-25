Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Placerville Speedway partner with SPEED SPORT to form CaliDirt.TV

Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Russell Motorsports Inc. is thrilled to announce a new streaming service in partnership with SPEED SPORT TV that will debut in 2023, covering both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the popular Placerville Speedway.

“We’re excited to work with SPEED SPORT TV this year by creating CaliDirt.TV for both the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Placerville Speedway,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “Flo Racing was a great partner and we did have negotiations, but felt going this direction was in the best interest for our track and series. SPEED SPORT has been one of the long-standing news and editorial outlets for motorsports and we look forward to utilizing their marketing reach in 2023.”

Race fans will have expanded flexibility to catch all the action with both SCCT and the Placerville Speedway this season. Fans will have the ability to purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via the brand new CaliDirt.TV located at https://calidirt.tv/

Weekly events at Placerville Speedway can be purchased for $19.99 per race, while SCCT events can be acquired for $24.99 per race. A subscription of $39.99 per month can also be purchased, which gives access to all Placerville Speedway weekly and SCCT events that month.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Placerville Speedway and the SCCT,” commented Chris Graner with SPEED SPORT TV. As highly respected leaders in West Coast racing, we have always admired the dedication and execution of Scott and Kami. At SPEED SPORT, we value this opportunity to connect and enhance the experience for fans of the SCCT and Placerville Speedway, and create new direct promotional opportunities for the track and series. By utilizing our expertise in broadcast video production, social media, and editorial content, we will consistently provide high-quality, engaging media for fans and effective, measurable promotional tools for the track and series.”

National Speed Sport News has often been described as the bible of motorsports. Founded in 1934, National Speed Sport News is the authority for all things motorsports. Covering everything from NASCAR to Formula One, Supercross to the World of Outlaws, NSSN is the foremost source for racing news and information. Originally edited by the legendary Chris Economaki, NSSN boasts content produced from racings most talented reporters and columnists.

SPEED SPORT TV is also home to the widest variety of motorsports events, award-winning shows and exclusive features. Fans can watch anytime, anywhere, on any device.

“SpeedShift and FloRacing were certainly good starting points to live streaming from a promoter’s perspective,” Russell elaborated. “Going forward however, we need to have access to data, otherwise there isn’t a value to streaming for a track or series. We feel live streaming is still evolving but to maximize the value and benefits, we truly needed to have increased access to data, in order to reach a broader market from a marketing standpoint. SPEED SPORT meets that need and criteria, therefore we are delighted to have the new partnership this season.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards features 14 events at nine different championship facilities in California. The ultra-competitive Winged 360 Sprint Car series will contest its sixth campaign coming up in 2023.

The Placerville Speedway is entering its 58th season of competition this year and showcases a diverse schedule of events that includes Winged and Wingless Sprint Cars, Midgets, Late Models, Stock Cars, Lightning Sprints, Dwarf Cars, Monster Trucks and more.

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website http://www.sprintcarchallengetour.com

For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com