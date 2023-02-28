AJD RACING @Gilmore Car Museum with Winter Lecture Series

From MSS

AJD Racing continues to support Supermodified Racing in every way possible by promoting off season and during racing season in most instances with two cars. AJD Racing is a “family” deal with both AJ and Jonathon (brothers) taking their engineering degrees into the race shop with both building and maintaining race cars twelve months out of the year. They are lucky to have such supportive families (Diana, Mary, Davis, and Brandy) enabling them to carry on the love for Supermodifieds from their Dad, David Lesiecki.

Fellow car owners “thank you” AJD Racing for representing!

Gilmore Car Museum (6865 Hickory Rd., Hickory Corners, MI 49060 / GilmoreCarMuseum.org / 269-671-5089)

Winter Lecture Series “Open Wheel Racing” presented by Fred Otterbein.

March 5, 2023

2:00 to 3:30

Heritage Ballroom

Admission:

Free to Museum Members

Included with your Sunday General Admission Ticket

$5.00/person for Lecture Only

Special Guest Speakers Include: Jeff Bloom, Taylor Ferns and A.J. Lesiecki, from the Famous Bettenhausen Racing Family and Merle Bettenhausen