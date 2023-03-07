Red Dirt Raceway opens AmeriFlex / OCRS season on Saturday

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 6, 2022) – The AmeriFlex Hose and Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series drops the green flag on the 2023 racing season Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway.

Saturday opens a 28-race season that spans 15 tracks in 3 states. In 2022 14 different drivers earned AmeriFlex / OCRS wins.

2022 champion Blake Edwards will lead a field of competitors to Red Dirt for the first of three events scheduled for the quarter mile oval in 2023. Last season Edwards won his first career title with a constant performance winning one feature and logging 16 top 10 finishes.

All point shows in 2023 will pay $1,500-to-win and $300-to-start thanks to AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories owner Covan Robison.

What you need to know……….

Where: Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, March 11

Pits open: 12 p.m.

Driver Sign-In:1-2 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 2:15 p.m.

Engine Heat: 2:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 3 p.m.

Racing Starts: 4 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Track Website: www.RedDirtRaceway.com

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.