Placerville Speedway Test & Tune Canceled

By Gary Thomas

The continued wet weather and saturated grounds has forced Placerville Speedway officials to 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒍 the Test and Tune scheduled for this Saturday March 11th.

The facility now turns its attention towards the 58th season opener on Saturday March 18th. Divisions set to tackle the famed quarter-mile during the event include the Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Wingless Spec Sprints.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 18: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Wingless Spec Sprints | Championship Opener

Saturday March 25: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Spring Fever Frenzy

Saturday April 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Easter Eggstravaganza