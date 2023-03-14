Marysville Raceway Update

By Troy Hennig

(Marysville, CA 3/14/23)…Marysville Raceway is excited to announce a “make up” race for this Saturday, March 18th. “We have another slight window in the weather this weekend and we are hopeful to squeeze in a race this Saturday,” said Dennis Gage.

Competitors take note, with the cancelation of Stockton Dirt Track, we are adding the Hobby Stocks to the line-up. So, in totality, we host the winged 360 sprint cars, Crate Sprints, IMCA Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks. All four divisions are slated to make their first championship point show of 2023.

As of now, if you can’t attend as a fan, NorCalSpeed.tv, is scheduled to broadcast the nights racing. Head to their website to purchase this race.

Pit gate opens at 2:30 pm. Front gate 5 pm. Cars on track 5 pm. Prices for all regular season events will be $17.00 for adults, $15.00 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification. $8 for kids ages 6-11. Children 5 and under are FREE. Parking is FREE. Full-service concessions, beer garden, and novelty booth will be open.

Fans can purchase tickets by following this link. https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2023

Marysville Raceway is located just off of Simpson Lane next to the Marysville Flea Market in the Yuba River flood plain. The ¼ mile clay oval has operated for more than 60 years at this location. Over time it has had numerous configurations and operators. Improvements over the last decade have made the facility rival any California oval track operation and draws a large contingent of racers and fans.

Additional information may be obtained at 530-350-7275 or at www.marysvilleraceway.com.