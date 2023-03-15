Thunderbowl Raceway cancels March 25 event

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Having already lost the High Limit opener, Thunderbowl Raceway has announced the scheduled USAC/CRA and KOT 360 event on March 25th has also been canceled due to the record rainfall, which has doused the surface and facility for weeks.

The new opener at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare will now occur on Friday and Saturday April 14th and 15th. The second annual “Dennis Roth Classic” will showcase the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and Kings of Thunder Winged 360s each night.

Special thanks to Promoter Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, General Manager Josh Miller, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, George at Garton Tractor, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

