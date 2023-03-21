HANFORD AND TULARE USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR EVENTS ARE RAINED OUT

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 21, 2023… After rains hit Kings Speedway in Hanford, California overnight and this morning, officials are forced to cancel the upcoming AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car event. Options for possible make-up dates are being explored.

Already faced with wet grounds at the Kings County Fairgrounds, officials were looking to move the date originally scheduled for Friday, March 24th, to the following day. Unfortunately, the rains that have hit the Central Valley proved too much for racing at the facility.

Previously, Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California announced that their USAC/CRA date scheduled for Saturday, March 25th was cancelled due to wet grounds and additional rains in the forecast.

The non-winged 410s will return to action on Saturday, April 1st for their first of three appearances at Mohave Valley Raceway. For more event information, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com.

