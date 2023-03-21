HOVIS RUSH SERIES TO UTILIZE PIT PAY APP TO STREAMLINE ONLINE MEMBERSHIP APPLICATION PROCESS

By Mike Leone

(Pulaski, PA)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Racing Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants will utilize the Pit Pay app to streamline the RUSH membership application process in 2023. The Pit Pay app is available free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Rather than having to print out and mail memberships or bring them to events, the Pit Pay app will allow RUSH racers to complete and pay for the annual membership form on their smart device with the memberships getting uploaded to RUSH instantaneously. Know that RUSH will continue to accept paper memberships by mail or in person.

Membership cost remains at $125 for all Weekly Series Championship programs, while Late Model members can add the Touring membership for an additional $100. A nominal service charge will apply to memberships processed via Pit Pay. Membership makes one eligible for RUSH Championship programs in addition to a $100,000 excess participant accident insurance policy.

To purchase your RUSH Membership in Pit Pay, download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, create your user profile, click on series at the bottom left, and scroll down or search for RUSH. From there, choose the RUSH division you’d like to sign up for and follow the prompts to fill out the membership form, e-sign the agreement, complete the purchase of the membership, and the complete the W9 form.

Download Pit Pay through the following link: Apple App Store or Google Play

“Every year there are racers that forget to send in their forms and some we just don’t see in person,” acknowledged RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “Many of these racers lose out on collecting valuable championship point fund monies. We’ve had several racers ask in the past if we have an online membership process. We stress that this is simply an option and in no means is required, but feel it will streamline the process for many racers.”

“We are excited to join with Vicki and the RUSH team,” said Frank Bolter, Founder and President of Pit Pay. “We do everything on our phone these days, and our tools make it easy for the racer to complete their RUSH membership in just a couple of minutes.”

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Pit Pay Inc. is committed to developing technology and tools that give promoters the ability to execute a streamlined, major league experience event experience for their participants and fans.

The Pit Pay App in 2019 gave users the ability to purchase pit passes in advance for motorsports events across the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, Pit Pay Inc. launched sister app Kart Pass powered by Pit Pay specifically for the karting industry. In 2022, Pit Pay Inc. released the Ticket Hoss App, it’s mobile fan ticketing platform. For more information on the Pit Pay family of apps, visit PitPay.com

E-mail can be sent to the RUSH Racing Series at info@rushracingseries.com and mail to 4368 Route 422, Pulaski, PA 16143.