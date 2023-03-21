Justin Grant Scores Sokola Shootout Win While Filling in For Matt Mitchell

PETERSEN MEDIA

While in town for a NOS Energy Drink promotional event, Justin Grant took full advantage of an opportunity to step in for Matt Mitchell and compete in his native California on Saturday night. Checking in at Perris Auto Speedway, the Ione, CA driver flexed his muscle as he picked up the win during Saturday’s Sokola Shootout, marking back-to-back event wins for Mitchell and his team.

“Justin Grant is a great friend, and with him being in town we thought it would be a great opportunity to race with him and see if we could learn a few things about our package,” Matt Mitchell said. “He is obviously one of the best in Non-Wing Racing right now, and we had a great time racing, and he did a great job.”

With 25 cars on hand, Grant got the night kicked off by timing the NOS Energy Drink/Dunham Metal Processing/H&M Landing backed No. 37 in fifth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Going to work before heat race competition, Grant rolled off the grid from the fifth starting position and went on to pick up a third place finish as he ripped around the SoCal ½ mile.

Transferring into the Sokola Shootout feature event, ‘JG’ was in a very prime starting position as he took the green flag from the outside of the front row.

When the green flag was displayed to the field, Grant was hard on the loud pedal and opened up a comfortable lead in the early goings, but he would soon feel pressure from Brody Roa.

Continuing to lead the way, Roa closed in on Grant and made a move to take over the top spot in turns one and two on the 17th lap. Though now back in second, Grant kept pace with Roa as he now looked for his opening as they battled through traffic.

On the 21st lap, Grant was able to use a huge run down the back stretch to slide up in front of Roa in turns three and four and reclaim the race’s top spot. Leading the way the final four circuits, Grant went on to pick up the win by nearly two seconds.

