Rico Abreu claims World of Outlaws victory at Lincoln Speedway

From RAR

ST. HELENA, Calif. (March 20, 2023) – Weeks of off-season preparation certainly paid off for St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu, as the pilot of the ever-familiar Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 24 sprint car found victory lane in his first time out, conquering World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series competition at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 18.

Abreu, now a ten-time feature winner with the Greatest Show On Dirt, secured a $10,000 payday for his efforts, commencing his winning campaign from the second row before taking command from four-time World of Outlaws champion, Brad Sweet, on lap 12. Abreu’s final margin of victory nearly surpassed the two second mark, cruising away from Sweet after his winning slider.

In all, it was a near-perfect evening in the Pigeon Hills for the Californian, opening action with a runner-up result during his respective heat race, soon followed by a third-place finish during the evening’s dash.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Abreu said. “It’s incredible for my team. I think that’s the coolest part for me is for my team to experience something like that. Those are definitely difficult wins to come by.

“Ricky [Warner] is obviously a very experienced crew chief and understands the ability to adapt quickly when it comes to crew chief decisions on racetracks that develop throughout the night,” Abreu continued. “My car was unbelievably fast. I was really lucky to get good track position and not have to fight too hard to get up front. Toward the end of the race, my car just kept getting better and better.”

There were 49 cars on hand for Lincoln Speedway’s Spring Showdown.

ON DECK:

Rico Abreu and Rico Abreu/Curb Agajanian Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with visits to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama, and Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25. The Rico Abreu Merchandise Trailer will be on hand.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Rothwell Hyde, Abreu Vineyards, Curb Records, Stadelhofer Construction, Wiser Agency, Tony Toste Construction, Lucas Oil Products, ShopRico.com, Salty’s BBQ, Hill’s Racing

RICO SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rico_Abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu/

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch the High Limit Series online at www.floracing.com.

APPAREL:

Rico Abreu Racing apparel online at www.shoprico.com

Find Rico’s merchandise trailer at select events during the 2023 season.

2023 Rico Abreu Racing Statistics:

Total Races: 1

Total Wins: 1

Total Top-5s: 1

Total Top-10s: 1