All Star Circuit of Champions Promote Kevin Nouse as Series Director

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 23, 2023) – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Kevin Nouse, a near 30-year sprint car veteran who made the switch to All Star officiating a year ago, has been promoted within the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 organization, officially making the leap to Series Director for the start of the 2023 points season.

Nouse, a technical official for much of the 2022 season while also instituting a well-established point of contact between the pit area and scoring tower, will continue to have a presence in the pit and infield area maintaining his responsibilities on the grounds, and will transition to the scoring tower in 2024 to race direct.

“I want to thank Tony Stewart and Jared Frood, as well as the entire staff, for taking a chance on me and believing in me. I haven’t been with the Series that long, but in that short time I was able to mold great relationships and build a lot of trust. I’m proud of that and I’m excited for the next step,” Kevin Nouse said. “This is a brand-new role, but with the company I’m surrounded by, I’m confident it will be a quick and smooth transition. It’s been my goal from the start to continue to mold the Series into a ‘racer-friendly series.’ There’s always room for improvement and we’ll take whatever steps necessary to learn from prior seasons and make the All Star Circuit of Champions one of the best traveling organizations in the country.”

Long time scorer and current Operations Director, Ross Paulson, will assume the Race Director role in 2023 and Brad Hockaday will score at a large majority of the events. The voice of the All Stars, Blake Anderson, will continue as the Series Announcer. The All Stars welcome back technical officials: Ken Osborne, John Menear and Steve Topper. Erin Noel returns in her position of pit steward and social media content creator. Jeffry “Gooch” Patterson will drive the official Series pace truck.

The All Star Circuit of Champions points season gets underway at Attica Raceway Park for the Core & Main Spring Nationals on April 7-8. The Series and track will utilize April 14-15 should the weekend prior be cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.