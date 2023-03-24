Rains Again Cancel Williams Grove Opener

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Saturated grounds from heavy overnight rains and rain lasting through Friday morning has forced Williams Grove Speedway to again cancel the 2023 season opener slated for March 24.

The 2023 season opener presented by Hoosier will now be Friday, March 31 at 7:30 pm featuring the 410 sprints and the 358 modifieds.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars will race for a $5,500 payday while the modifieds will see a 30-lap main take the green flag with an even $3,000 going to the winner.

The modified portion of the racing program will be run under Grandview Speedway rules for the division.

The first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the 410 sprint cars, paying $500 to start and $5,000 to win and featuring group time trials in warm-ups is slated for April 7.

The April lidlifter will also be the season debut for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints at Williams Grove.

