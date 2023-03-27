RUSH SPRINT CARS TO BE PRESENTED BY TERRY BOWSER EXCAVATING AGAIN AT SHARON IN 2023

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sprint Cars presented by Born2Run Lubricants will begin their sixth season of competition in 2023. The Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine powered non-wing Sprint Car division will once again be presented by Terry Bowser Excavating at Sharon Speedway in 2023. The events will also be streamed live on DIRTVision.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprints will make their first appearance at Sharon on Saturday, May 13 for the season opener along with the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Whelen Econo Mods. The RUSH Sprint Cars will return to Sharon on Thursday, May 25 with the World of Outlaws Late Models.

June will be a busy month for the Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars with four events. They will join up with the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars for Ohio Speedweek on Tuesday, June 13 followed by four days later on the 17th. The RUSH Sprints will be back the following Saturday night (June 24) then again four days later for a special Wednesday night, June 28 show with the “410” Sprints. The final three visits will be on July 15, August 12 and August 19.

Chad Ruhlman was the 2018 and 2019 $5,000 RUSH Weekly Series Champion then took 2020 off to launch his son’s career in a RUSH Sprint Car. Ruhlman was back with the Series in 2021 driving for longtime car owner Tim Engles and won the $5,000 championship. Ruhlman and Engles repeated the feat last year. Ruhlman will go for a third consecutive title with Engles this season and look for his fifth championship in six years. Jeremy Weaver was the 2020 Series champion aboard Ted Hull’s #41.

There have been 24 RUSH Sprint Car events completed all-time at Sharon with 12 different winners. Chad Ruhlman leads the way with nine victories. Two-time winners include Gale Ruth, Jr., Jarod Larson, Nolan Groves, and Ryan Fraley. Andy Feil, Brian Ruhlman, Brian Woodhall, Jeremy Weaver, Rod George, Steve Pedley, and Blaze Myers each have one feature win at Sharon to their credit.

Terry Bowser has been a huge supporter of racing throughout the region from driving “410” Sprint Cars to owning and sponsoring them. Bowser has also been responsible for supplying and hauling the red clay surface that’s revered at Sharon Speedway.

Terry Bowser Excavating is located in Kittanning, Pa. Terry Bowser Excavating has been in business for more than 35 years and handles residential and commercial needs for new homes, driveways, septic systems, pond building, land clearing, parking lots, and site prep. No matter what project you’re facing, Terry Bowser Excavating has the equipment and know-how to assist you efficiently and at an affordable rate. For more information, call 724-545-2681 or e-mail tbexcavating@gmail.com.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow them on Twitter @sharonspdwy.