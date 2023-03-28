MOHAVE VALLEY HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 27, 2023… The chase for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car championship resumes this Saturday, April 1st, at Mohave Valley Raceway. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the fourth point race is the first of three appearances at the 1/3-mile oval. The action packed card will also feature the California (CLS) versus Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints and Dwarf Cars. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: MUFFLERS ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility. Pit Passes can be paid in advance using the Pit Pay App. The app is available for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Saturday’s event marks the third race in series history at the Mohave Valley clay oval. Last year, “The Demon” Damion Gardner won the April 23rd debut and current point leader Brody Roa topped the October 8th show. “The Cadillac” Cody Williams established the track record with a time of 13.974 seconds last April.

After rains washed away two nights in the Central Valley, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) sits atop the point standings by 22 markers. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel / BR Performance owned #17R Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Roa led five laps of the March 18th “Sokola Shootout” at Perris before finishing second to Justin Grant. To date, the 2019 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has two feature wins, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 40 feature laps led to his credit. With fifteen career wins, Brody will be looking to add another Mohave Valley triumph to his resume.

After finishing sixth at Perris Auto Speedway, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) ranks second in the championship point standings. Racing his #44 WC Friend Company / Trench Shoring DRC, Williams has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards and three top-10 finishes on the year. “The Cadillac” has three career feature wins and will have his sights on his first victory at Mohave Valley Raceway.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) sits third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting the family owned #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Sherman Race Cars entry, Johnson scored a seventh place finish at the “Sokola Shootout.” At press time, the five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. R.J. will be looking for his eighth career USAC/CRA main event win this Saturday night.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) is fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #2 Digalert / Ramona Duck Club DRC, Williams raced from twelfth to fourth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has posted one heat race win and three top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday night, “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on earning his twelfth career victory.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks fifth in the championship points. Piloting his #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC, Davis placed eleventh in the “Sokola Shootout.” At press time, the 7-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes on the year. “Chargin” Charles will be in the hunt for the sixth USAC/CRA win of his career.

Grant Sexton (Lakeside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and sits fourteenth in the point standings. The driver of the family owned #22 Sexton Fire Protection / East County Electric Works Triple X is followed by Jim Vanzant (Prescott, Arizona), James Turnbull II (Indio, California), and Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Logan Calderwood, Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Matt McCarthy, Brent Owens, Chris Gansen, Andrew Sweeney, Logan Williams, Jake Helsel, Chris Bonneau, Tom Dunkel, Shon Deskins, Jeff Dyer, Richard McCormick, A.J. Hernandez, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available on race day. General Admission tickets are $25, Senior tickets (60 & over) are $20, Military tickets (with ID) are $20, Children tickets (6 to 12) are $15, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, Laserworx Manufacturing, Woodland Auto Display, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Brody Roa, 1-Justin Grant.

MOHAVE VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP TRACK RECORD: Cody Williams – 13.974 (04/23/22)

MOHAVE VALLEY AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Brody Roa.

2023 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-233, 2. Cody Williams-211, 3. R.J. Johnson-180, 4. Austin Williams-177, 5. Charles Davis Jr.-176, 6. Tommy Malcolm-171, 7. Ricky Lewis-169, 8. Chase Johnson-160, 9. A.J. Bender-147, 10. Kevin Thomas Jr.-143, 11. Logan Calderwood-121, 12. Sterling Cling-117, 13. Justin Grant-78, 14. Grant Sexton (R)-70, 15. Jim Vanzant (R)-68, … Max Adams-68, 17. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-53, 18. James Turnbull II (R)-47, 19. Matt Westfall-46, 20. Verne Sweeney-38, 21. Austin Grabowski-37, … Matt McCarthy-37, 23. Braden Chiaramonte (R)-36, 24.Brent Owens-30, 25. Chris Gansen-29, 26. Gary Marshall Jr.-28, 27. Andrew Sweeney-26, 28. Logan Williams-25.