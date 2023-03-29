Xtreme Outlaw Midgets, World of Outlaws Late Models Weekend at Farmer City Canceled

From Jordan DeLucia

Farmer City, IL (March 28, 2023) – After much discussion involving World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, and Farmer City Raceway officials, along with guidance from Precision Weather Service, an extremely difficult decision has been made to cancel this weekend’s Illini 100.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected from the early hours on Friday to the early hours on Saturday, along with dropping temperatures and dangerously strong winds, will have a negative impact on the drivers’ ability to compete and the fans’ overall experience at the event. With the total precipitation officials expect on Friday, the facility would be difficult to access.

Even with an at-best optimistic forecast Saturday, the conditions left behind by the expected weather system makes the event impractical for all involved. Unfortunately, with the national and regional event schedules increasing as Spring advances, the event will not fit into the 2023 calendar and will not be made up.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to this weekend’s events at Farmer City Raceway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. Those credits are good for two years.

If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Monday, May 1 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota next heads to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, MO, for a two-day showdown with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Fri-Sat, April 14-15. Tickets are on sale now at XtremeOutlawSeries.com.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is brought to fans by important sponsors and partners, including: DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Toyota (Title sponsor of the Midgets Series), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier) and SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider). Other partners include: TJ Forged and Whitz Racing Products.