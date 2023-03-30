Rain forecast brings halt to March 31 racing at Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A forecast of strong winds and rain all day for Friday, March 31 has prompted Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel racing. There is no rain date.

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will kick off their 2023 point season at Attica Raceway Park for the traditional Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Construction Equipment & Supply and Advanced Drainage Systems scheduled for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. The Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models will join the All Stars on Friday and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will compete on Saturday.

Gates Friday, April 7 will open at 3 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m. Gates will open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 with racing under way at 7 p.m.

If both Friday and Saturday events are cancelled they will be made up on April 14 and 15.

