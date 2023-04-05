USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS CLASH AT BAKERSFIELD SEASON OPENER

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 4, 2023… After the rainout at Kern County, the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will open their new season this Saturday, April 8th, at Bakersfield Speedway. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the first point race will also feature the California Lightning Sprints and Mini Stocks at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” The Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Spectator Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 6:00pm. Located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California, more event information can be found at bakersfieldspeedway.com or by calling 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to current shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

In addition to championship points, the race will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Troy Rutherford earned Top Qualifier honors and rookie driver Camie Bell was named the Passing Master.

Since April 25, 2009, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted eighteen West Coast Sprint Car events. Thirteen different drivers have claimed victory, led by Davey Pombo with three wins. Ricky Lewis and Brody Fuson topped last year’s events at Bakersfield and Fuson set the 1-lap track record with a time of 12.354 on September 18, 2021. A complete Bakersfield series win list is at the bottom of this release.

Last season, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) earned his first series championship on the strength of consistency and strong finishes. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, Carter posted two heat race victories, seven top-5 finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led in the campaign. The three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion will be looking to start his title defense with the first USAC victory of his career.

Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) finished second in the championship standings. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply Spike, Rutherford had one feature win, four Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race wins, six top-5 finishes, seven top-10 finishes, and 36 feature laps led on the year. Currently tied for seventh with eight career wins, the former VRA Champion is looking for a ride at the season opener.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) ranked third in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Vesco 80 Triple X, Edwards had one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, five heat race victories, five top-5 finishes, six top-10 finishes, and 5 feature laps led to his credit. Kyle will have his sights on capturing the first USAC win of his career at Bakersfield Speedway.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) finished fourth in the USAC West Coast point standings. Piloting the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul had one heat race victory, one hard charger award, one top-5 finish, five top-10 finishes, and one feature lap led. Tanner won a Ventura USAC/CRA 410 show last June with his 360 engine and will be looking to start his season with a Saturday night victory.

Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California) scored fifth in point chase and earned Rookie of the Year honors. Racing his #27 Tyler Surfboards / Original Roadhouse Bar & Grill Triple X, Hatzikian posted one hard charger award and six top-10 finishes to his credit. Tyler will have his sights on claiming his first win at Bakersfield.

Among the returning drivers expected to be in action are Joey Bishop, Brent Yarnal, Hannah Mayhew, Camie Bell, Steve Hix, Brody Fuson, James Herrera, Elexa Herrera, Cody Majors, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa, Ryan Timmons, Charlie Butcher, Matt Day, Dawson Faria, Troy DeGaton, Chris Ennis, and more.

Adam Christian, Joel Rayborne, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Tom Hendricks, Tom Dunkel, David Gasper, Dustin Cormany, Jon DeWees, Dillon Osborne, Ron LaPlant, Brandon Nelsen, Verne Sweeney, and Andrew Sweeney have announced their intentions to join the talented driver roster this season.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult General Admission Tickets are $25, Senior (65 plus) and Military Tickets are $23, Kids Tickets (6 to 12) are $15, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more Bakersfield event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Hoosier Racing Tires, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email Stephanie Odom at Odom.Stephanie@me.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson, 2022-Trent Carter.