RYAN TIMMONS SPRINTS TO BAKERSFIELD VICTORY

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 8, 2023… Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons earned his sixth career USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory over defending champion Carter, hard charger Ron LaPlant, Chris Ennis, and Tyler Hatzikian.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA) opened the night by claiming the second Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award of his career. The young driver posted a time of 12.684 seconds over the 22-car roster and leads the Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings. By virtue of his 13th place finish, Fuson also earned the Wilwood Disc Brakes “Lucky 13 Award.”

Fuson, Charlie Butcher (Santa Barbara, CA) and Timmons raced to victory in their 10-lap heat races.

Making his first series start, Ron LaPlant (Oroville, CA) earned the night’s BR Motorsports / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award with a third place run from fourteenth. LaPlant will have to contend with Adam Christian, Heath Holdsclaw, Jon DeWees, Davis Gasper, and “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski for Rookie of the Year honors.

The night was dedicated to Sammy Bahr, who recently passed away. Bahr was a longtime USAC official who served with the CRA Sprint Car, West Coast Sprint Car, and Western States Midget Series.

The non-winged 360 sprint cars will return to action on Saturday, May 13th at Ventura Raceway.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: April 8, 2023 – Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATONS: 1. Brody Fuson, 51, Van Meter-12.684; 2. David Gasper, 18, Gasper/Kittle-12.951; 3. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-12.981; 4. Kyle Edwards, 39, Edwards-13.053; 5. Cody Majors, 54, Majors-13.060; 6. Tyler Hatzikian, 27, Hatzikian-13.129; 7. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-13.155; 8. Austin Grabowski, 13X, Stanford-13.217; 9. Chris Ennis, 86, Ennis-13.360; 10. Adam Christian, 12, Christian-13.525; 11. Hannah Mayhew, 43, Mayhew-13.577; 12. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-13.584; 13. Ron LaPlant, 69, LaPlant-13.620; 14. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-13.655; 15. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-13.730; 16. Heath Holdsclaw, 33, Case-13.756; 17. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-13.866; 18. Matt Day, 97, Day-13.889; 19. Jon DeWees, 63D, DeWees-13.955; 20. Eathon Lanfri, 31P, Lanfri-14.067; 21. Elexa Herrera, 5E, Herrera-14.423; 22. Camie Bell, 29C, Bell-14.930.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Fuson, 2. LaPlant, 3. Holdsclaw, 4. Edwards, 5. Christian, 6. DeWees, 7. Bell, 8. Carter. NT.

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Butcher, 2. Gasper, 3. Grabowski, 4. Majors, 5. Hendricks, 6. Lanfri, 7. Mayhew. NT.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Timmons, 2. Hix, 3. Ennis, 4. Hatzikian, 5. E.Herrera, 6. Day, 7. J.Herrera. NT.

SAMMY BAHR FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Ryan Timmons (4), 2. Trent Carter (8), 3. Ron LaPlant (14), 4. Chris Ennis (10), 5. Tyler Hatzikian (1), 6. Adam Christian (11), 7. Tom Hendricks (17), 8. Heath Holdsclaw (16), 9. Jon DeWees (19), 10. Hannah Mayhew (12), 11. James Herrera (15), 12. Elexa Herrera (21), 13. Brody Fuson (6), 14. David Gasper (5), 15. Charlie Butcher (7), 16. Matt Day (18), 17. Cody Majors (2), 18. Austin Grabowski (9), 19. Eathon Lanfri (20), 20. Steve Hix (13), 21. Camie Bell (22), 22. Kyle Edwards (3). NT.

**Gasper flipped on lap 19 of the feature. Edwards did not report to post-race scales.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Majors, Laps 7-19 Fuson, Laps 20-30 Timmons

BR MOTORSPORTS / ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Ron LaPlant (14th to 3rd)

WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Brody Fuson

NEW USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Ryan Timmons-82, 2-Ron LaPlant-71, 3-Trent Carter-68, 4-Chris Ennis-67, 5-Tyler Hatzikian-64, 6-Adam Christian-59, 7-Tom Hendricks-56, 8-Heath Holdsclaw-55, 9-Brody Fuson-51, 10-Jon DeWees-49.

NEW WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALIFIER POINTS: 1-Brody Fuson-6, 2-David Gasper-5, 3-Ryan Timmons-4, 4-Kyle Edwards-3, 5-Cody Majors-2, 6-Tyler Hatzikian-1.

NEW PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Ron LaPlant-11, 2-Tom Hendricks-10, -Jon DeWees-10, 4-Elexa Herrera-9, 5-Heath Holdsclaw-8, 6-Chris Ennis-6, -Trent Carter-6, 8-Adam Christian-5, 9-James Herrera-4, 10-Ryan Timmons-3.

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RACE: May 13 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California