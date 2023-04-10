Spring Sprint Special Spices Up Season At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Spring Sprint Special is on tap for sprint car fans at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, April 14 at 7:30 pm.

A rare three-division sprint car show is slated with the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars headlining the program.

The 410s will race in a $5,500 to win main event.

Joining the big sprint cars on the bill will be the USAC East wingless 360 sprints and the IMCA/PASS 305 sprint cars.

Both the USAC East and 305s will spin off 20-lap features.

In last year’s Spring Sprint Special, Anthony Macri, Briggs Danner and Dave Grube took the wins in the 410s, USAC 360s and the 305 sprints, respectively.

The sprint car trio on the track on April 14 will be just the second show of the season after several March rainouts.

The annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for the 410 sprints is coming up at Williams Grove on April 21.

The Tommy Classic will pay $8,000 to the winner.

April will close on the 28th with a show of 410 sprints and URC 360/358 sprints, competing in a challenge race.

Adult general admission for April 14 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Indiana’s Zeb Wise kicked off the sprint car season at Williams Grove on April 7 with an upset victory.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.