Due to Attica move, Fremont postpones season opener

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway has been forced to postpone its 2023 season opener originally scheduled for Saturday, April 15 due to Attica Raceway Park moving it’s spring nationals to April 14-15.

Fremont Speedway Committee Chairman Ryan Schiets notes traditionally Fremont has opened its racing season in the middle of April, but the way the Easter weekend fell at times, cooperated with Attica Raceway Park who traditionally holds its Spring Nationals on Easter weekend. He noted through 2019 Attica would have one make-up date – a Friday the next week – if the Spring Nationals were forced to cancel the original date.

“Several years ago we moved our season opening night back a week to accommodate Attica who has always had its spring nationals on Easter weekend because the holiday weekend just happened to fall on our traditional opening night. We try to work with other tracks so that the race teams and fans are the winners and we hope other tracks will be willing to work with us. This year Easter weekend was scheduled for April 7-9 so we wanted to get back to our traditional Mid-April opener. Attica has decided due to weather to move their scheduled race. We looked at options including running on Sunday, April 16 but it just wasn’t economically feasible,” said Schiets.

Fremont Speedway will now open – weather permitting- Saturday, April 22 for Johnny Auxter Opening Night on Pub 400/Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night featuring the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products 410 Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group, paying $4,000 to win, the NAPA of Bryan ASFCS 305 Sprints presented Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales paying $1,000 to win and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.