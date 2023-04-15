Dewease, Bright And Spahr Win Spring Sprint Special Williams Grove Mains

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Lance Dewease won for the 112th time in his sprint car career at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, outracing Danny Dietrich for a $5,500 victory.

Dewease’s win came in one of three sprint features on the night as part of the Spring Sprint Special at the oval where Alex Bright also won in the USAC East 360 sprint feature and Logan Spahr took the win in 305 sprints.

The 25-lap 410 sprint main went non stop with both Dewease and Dietrich lining up on the front row for the start.

Dietrich kept leader Dewease within sight during the early going before the pair entered the rear of the field with 15 laps to go.

Dietirch took his first jab at the leader on lap 13 but came up short and then a lap later he tried the move again deep in the third turn.

The Gettysburg pilot shot under Dewease and slid up to the cushion to briefly take control before Dewease turned his car to the low side and shot back by to regain command.

And the next time around, with Dietrich lurking, Dewease slammed the door as the pair shot into the third turn to again keep his challenger at bay.

With five laps to go Dietrich was still hounding the leader but a flawless drive by Dewease through traffic served to keep him out front as Dietrich tried to work the cushion.

Dewease took the checkers at the finish with a 1.393 second lead over Dietrich with Freddie Rahmer coming home third followed by Kyle Reinhardt and Devon Borden.

Borden originally crossed the finish line in third but was penalized two spots the finish for a jump on the initial start.

Sixth through 10th went to Austin Bishop TJ Stutts, Dylan Cisney, Lucas Wolfe and Steve Buckwalter.

Heats went to Troy Wagaman Jr. and TJ Stutts.

Kyle Moody was the PA Dyno Hard Charger, advancing from 20th to 11th.

Alex Bright wired the field for the 20-lap win in the USAC East 360 sprint main.

It was Bright’s third win in a row at the track in the division dating back to last season.

Briggs Danner started sixth in the field and motored into second with three laps to go.

The defending series champion, Danner took the lead from Bright with a huge slide job in the first turn on the final lpa only to watch as Bright dropped off of the cushion and muscled back into the lead on the backchute before taking the victory by .707 seconds.

Bobby Butler was third followed by Christian Bruno and Steve Snyder Jr.

Heats went to Butler, Bruno and Snyder with Billy Ney taking the consolation race.

Fourth starter Logan Spahr swept into the lead on the first lap of the 20-lap 305 sprint main and never looked back on his way to the win.

His pace was slowed by four yellow flags throughout but no one was able to challenge him for control.

Seth Schnoke raced into second behind Spahr with four laps to go.

Tommy Bittner, who ran second until Schnoke took the spot, finished third in the field.

Ken Duke Jr. was fourth and Austin Reed finished the race in fifth.

Heats went to Dustin Young, Johnny Scarborough and Kurz Kepner.

Feature Finishes:

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Freddie Rahmer, 4. Kyle Reinhardt, 5. Devon Borden,6. Austin Bishop, 7. TJ Stutts, 8. Dylan Cisney, 9. Lucas Wolfe, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Kyle Moody, 12. Justin Whittall, 13. Billy Dietrich, 14. Cameron Smith, 15. Chris Arnold, 16. Zane Rudisill, 17. Troy Wagaman Jr., 18. Tim Glatfelter, 19. Jim Siegel

DNS: Steve Downs

305 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Logan Spahr, 2. Seth Schnoke, 3. Tommy Bittner, 4. Ken Duke Jr., 5. Austin Reed, 6. Erin Statler, 7. Mike Melair, 8. Kruz Kepner, 9. Drew Young, 10. Jordan Welch, 11. Josh Spicer, 12. Dylan Shatzer, 13. Johnny Scarborough, 14. Mike Alleman, 15. Croix Beasom, 16. Larry Mcvay, 17. Owen Dimm, 18. Dustin Young, 19. Logan Jones, 20. Mia Koponen, 21. Josh Harner, 22. Donnie Hendershot, 23. Zach Rhodes, 24. Scott Frack, 25. Kenny Heffner

DNS: Dave Brown Jr.

USAC East 360 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Alex Bright, 2. Briggs Danner, .3. Bobby Butler, 4. Christian Bruno Jr., 5. Steve Snyder Jr., 6. Chris Allen Jr., 7. Preston Lattomus, 8. JT Ferry, 9. Kyle Spence, 10. Steve Drevicki, 11. Austin Graby, 12. Jason Cherry, 13. Carmen Perigo Jr., 14. Billy Ney, 15. Jonathan Swanson, 16. David Swanson, 17. Lee Kauffman, 18. Mike Thompson, 19. Bruce Buckwalter Jr., 20. Ed Aiken

DNQ: Troy Fraker, Tommy Kunsman, Dalton Herrick, Brian Nornhold, Tim Stallings, Joey Amantea