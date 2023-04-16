Blurton picks up 2nd OCRS victory at Longdale

By John Rittenoure

LONGDALE, Okla. (April 15, 2023) – The AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories Oil Capital Racing Series Sprint Cars returned to Longdale Speedway for the first time in seven years on Saturday and Zach Blurton came away with his second victory of the season.

Blurton, who picked up his first OCRS career victory April 1 at Enid Speedway, started outside second row in the 25-lap main event and took the lead away from Joe Bob Lee with seven laps remaining to become the seasons first repeat winner.

Lee held on to second with 2016 Longdale winner Zach Chappell crossing in third. Alex DeCamp was fourth and points leader Johnny Kent advanced two spots to finish fifth. Steven Shebester earned Hard Charger honors advancing from 10th starting to finish sixth.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Longdale Speedway – Longdale, Oklahoma

April 15, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[1]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]; 4. 22C-Alex DeCamp[6]; 5. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 6. 16S-Steven Shebester[10]; 7. 55W-Danny Wood[3]; 8. 9-Emilio Hoover[8]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox[11]; 10. 17X-Jake Martens[9]; 11. 33-Koby Walters[5]; 12. 1H-Hank Davis[14]; 13. 1T-Joshua Tyre[16]; 14. (DNF) 29-Lane Goodman[12]; 15. (DNF) 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[13]; 16. (DNF) 88-Terry Easum[15]; 17. (DNS) 12M-Mitchell Barros; 18. (DNS) 2-Whit Gastineau

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]; 2. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]; 3. 22C-Alex DeCamp[4]; 4. 33-Koby Walters[3]; 5. 17X-Jake Martens[6]; 6. 16S-Steven Shebester[8]; 7. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]; 8. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 9. (DNF) 12M-Mitchell Barros[9]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Johnny Kent[2]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 3. 55W-Danny Wood[6]; 4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]; 5. 29-Lane Goodman[1]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]; 7. 1H-Hank Davis[5]; 8. (DNF) 1T-Joshua Tyre[7]; 9. (DNS) 2-Whit Gastineau

Hard Charger: Steven Shebester +4

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn.

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox.

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

2023 Top Ten: 1. Johnny Kent 437; 2. Joe Bob Lee, Danny Wood 406; 4. Zach Chappell, 367; 5. Terry Easum 360; 6. Alex DeCamp 355; 7. Fred Mattox 336; 8. Sheldon Barksdale 329; 9. Emilio Hoover 283; 10. Whit Gastineau 272.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, AmeriFlex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. AmeriFlex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.